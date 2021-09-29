Dredging of Yucatan fishing ports starts to improve vessel mobility

The process is carried out in Celestún, Yucalpetén, Telchac Puerto, Chabihau, Chuburná Puerto and El Cuyo

Progreso, Yucatán, (September 29, 2021).- The dredging works that will be carried out in 6 fishing ports of the State have already begun, which will allow the boats of thousands of men and women who are dedicated to this activity to enter and leave these points more easily.

According to a statement from the state government, the work began in the harbor of Celestún and only in that area, will benefit fishermen from municipalities such as Kinchil, Tetiz, Halachado, and Maxcanú, who come to this place to go to sea.

In addition to Celestún, the dredging works will also be carried out in the sheltered port of El Cuyo, Tizimín community, as well as in the fishing refuges of Yucalpetén and Chuburná Puerto, in the municipality of Progreso, as well as in Telchac Puerto and Chabihau, Yobaín community.

Work in Celestún

Specifically in Celestún, first with heavy machinery from the Ministry of the Navy (Semar), works will be carried out to give more depth and breadth to the channel that is currently used.

Subsequently, with a dredge from the same federal agency, work will be done on the necessary draft so that larger vessels can access, which currently cannot enter the dock.

Fisherwoman gives her opinion on jobs

The fisherwoman Blanca Basalto Lara pointed out that she is grateful for the impulse that is being given to this port since it is a great support that will be very helpful for her work.

“This support means a great help so that we have the conditions so that the boats can pass because normally the boats stayed outside,” said the woman from Celestún.

Blanca said that many times the boats had to pass very slowly, which delayed them to go fishing or even collided between ships due to the reduced space, so dredging work is excellent news for those who are dedicated to this activity.

It should be remembered that the fishing industry includes more than 12 thousand people from the entire entity.

