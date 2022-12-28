Prepare yourself a delicious Mai Tai Cocktail at home

Here’s a traditional cocktail recipe with a very special twist for the holidays. This fruity dark rum cocktail is a twist on the original and made with pineapple juice. Quick and easy, this festive cocktail is made with just 4 ingredients.
Mai Tai Cocktail Ingredients
- Pineapple Juice
- Orange Juice
- Dark Rum
- Amaretto
- Crushed Ice
Variations
Make it a Virgin Mai Tai – Mix pineapple juice, orange juice, almond syrup, grenadine, and sparkling water to enjoy all the flavor, without the alcohol.
How To Make a Mai Tai Cocktail
Mix – whisk together the juices rum and amaretto in a pitcher.
Serve – Pour into glasses filled with crushed ice.
