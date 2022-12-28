  • Feature,
  • Food and Drink

    • Prepare yourself a delicious Mai Tai Cocktail at home

    By on December 28, 2022

    Here’s a traditional cocktail recipe with a very special twist for the holidays. This fruity dark rum cocktail is a twist on the original and made with pineapple juice. Quick and easy, this festive cocktail is made with just 4 ingredients.

    Mai Tai Cocktail Ingredients

    • Pineapple Juice
    • Orange Juice
    • Dark Rum
    • Amaretto
    • Crushed Ice

    Variations

    Make it a Virgin Mai Tai – Mix pineapple juice, orange juice, almond syrup, grenadine, and sparkling water to enjoy all the flavor, without the alcohol.

    How To Make a Mai Tai Cocktail

    Mix – whisk together the juices rum and amaretto in a pitcher.

    Serve – Pour into glasses filled with crushed ice.

    TYT Newsroom



    Comments

    comments

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment