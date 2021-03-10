Two López Obrador nephews with political aspirations in Tamaulipas

Tamaulipas, México (March 10, 2021).- The cousins José Braña Mojica and Úrsula Patricia Salvador Mojica, both nephews of the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, seek to be local representatives in the northern state of Tamaulipas, positions that they will seek in the elections on June 6, for the moment they’re considered as MORENA political party pre-candidates.
“I am the local representative candidate for Ciudad Victoria, I want to be closer to the people and achieve improvements in the living conditions of the Victorenses,” Pepe Braña said in a message on his social networks.
The son of Antonio Braña and Lucía Mojica Obrador (cousin of the president of Mexico), assured that he comes “from a very united family, with principles, values and a high sense of loyalty and responsibility.”
In 2006, José Braña was López Obrador’s presidential campaign National Coordinator for Northern Mexico, and in 2012 he served as a political operator for the same purpose.
In 2018, he was state coordinator of the campaign of the current senator of the Republic, Américo Villarreal Guerra.
“I lived very closely the entire electoral fraud process on the esplanade of the National Palace and when the legitimate government was created I was part of the credentialing process, mainly in our capital Ciudad Victoria,” he explained.
Meanwhile, in the southern part of Tamaulipas, Úrsula Patricia Salazar Mojica is considered for the list of candidates for the local council through the multi-member route.
She is the daughter of President López Obrador’s cousin, Úrsula Mojica Obrador, who in July 2020 died of Covid-19 in the municipality of Tampico.
Salazar Mojica has refused to speak to the local press about this aspiration. However, she herself announced on her Facebook account that she would retire from her position as director of Conalep Tampico for a political aspiration.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
