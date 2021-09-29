Check out the party to commemorate 200 years of Mexican Independence (VIDEO)

At the ceremony, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador pointed out that 200 years ago the political separation with Spain was marked forever and stressed the importance of maintaining friendly relations with all the countries of the world.
Mexico City, (September 28, 2021) .– Mexico commemorated this Monday the 200 years of the Consummation of its Independence with a historical reenactment in the Zócalo of Mexico City on the entrance of the Trigarante Army to the Mexican capital in 1821, an event in which the absence of Spanish authorities stood out.
“As of political independence, the new Nation went through very difficult and painful trials until it became what we are today. Thanks to the women and men who throughout history have known how to raise the name of Mexico with courage, ”said President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who led the ceremony .
During the event, there were short speeches by representatives of the governments of France, India, Serbia, Russia and the Vatican.
The President of the United States, Joe Biden, stood out, who through a video message declared that Mexico is the “closest friend” of his country and pledged to “strengthen and expand” this relationship.
“Estados Unidos no tiene un amigo más cercano que México” dijo el presidente de Estados Unidos, @joebiden, en una felicitación a nuestro país por los 200 años de la culminación de la Independencia. pic.twitter.com/aionMdjgOd— Ruido en la Red (@RuidoEnLaRed) September 28, 2021
At the same time, he highlighted the absence of representatives from Spain, a country with which relations cooled due to López Obrador’s request for King Felipe VI to apologize for the Conquest and for his criticism of Spanish companies.
HISTORICAL RECREATION
At the event, dozens of actors, some on horseback, staged the pre-Hispanic period, the viceroyalty, the Cry of Independence, as well as the episodes of two prominent insurgents: José María Morelos and Vicente Guerrero.
Also key moments of the Independence process such as the Plan of Iguala on February 24, 1821, the Treaties of Córdoba on August 24, the triumphal entry of the Trigarante Army on September 27 and the signing of the Act of Independence on September 28.
Later he continued a musical part with the interpretation of the Martial Song and performances of the ballet of the National School of Folk Dance.
The work was composed by the musician José Antonio Gómez in 1824, precisely in commemoration of the Consummation of Independence.
There were also performances by the choir orchestra, mariachi, marching band, the Army ballet and the national anthem.
“On a day like today, 200 years ago, the Trigarante Army entered triumphantly, an act that symbolized the Consummation of Independence. This cultural historical representation is a tribute to known and anonymous heroes ”, said the Secretary of Defense, Luis Cresencio Sandoval.
HISTORICAL PIECES REPATRIATED
In addition to the event, the Government inaugurated this Monday an exhibition on the “greatness of Mexico” that brings together archaeological pieces and codices returned to the country from other nations, but without the long-awaited Moctezuma Plume that Austria did not want to lend.
El @GobiernoMX entregó la condecoración de la Orden Mexicana del #AguilaAzteca a Roberto Riccardi, comandante de Carabineros para la Protección del Patrimonio Cultural de Italia, por rescatar patrimonio mexicano de una subasta. pic.twitter.com/lNUwQMLFBI— Ruido en la Red (@RuidoEnLaRed) September 28, 2021
This exhibition, which can be visited until April 2022 at the National Museum of Anthropology and at the Ministry of Education, contains more than 1,500 pieces from the Mayan, Toltec, Teotihuacan, Aztec and Mixtec cultures.
The authorities stressed that the Government has worked to recover the heritage that is abroad.
They recalled that on September 16, Italy informed the Mexican authorities that it managed to stop an auction of 17 Mexican archaeological pieces and although eight pieces had already been auctioned, they were seized and are in the process of being repatriated to the country.
For this, the participation of the Carabineros unit for the Protection of the Cultural Heritage of Italy was crucial, and whose commander, Roberto Riccardi, was awarded this Monday the decoration of the Mexican Order of the Aztec Eagle, the highest in the Mexican State, already that with their help, 633 pieces have been repatriated.
COINS AND REPRESENTATION
As part of these acts, commemorative coins were presented which alluded to the 700 years since the founding of Mexico City-Tenochtitlan (current Mexico City); 500 years after the Conquest of Hernán Cortés, an anniversary renamed by the Government as “indigenous resistance”, and the bicentennial of the Consummation of the country’s Independence.
The celebrations, held throughout the year, have been marked by a vindication of the indigenous people and by López Obrador’s insistence that Spain and Pope Francis offer an apology to the native peoples, as the Mexican State has done.
Precisely this Monday, Pope Francis asked Mexico to learn from its past after acknowledging mistakes made by the Catholic Church, as expressed in a letter.
The Pope stressed that celebrating the independence of the country means “affirming freedom” and this is “a gift and a permanent conquest.”
¿Escuchaste el mensaje que el papa Francisco mandó para felicitar a México por los 200 años de la Independencia?— Ruido en la Red (@RuidoEnLaRed) September 28, 2021
Pidió perdón “por los pecados personales que no contribuyeron a la evangelización”. pic.twitter.com/arObuWN5a0
Source: Sin embargo
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Cantoya Guanajuato Balloon Festival 2021; Everything you need to know
September 28, 2021. The Guanajuato people.
-
Yet another tourist ripped off and mistreated in Progreso
This, the 3rd case in 7.
-
Merida Bus credentials will remain valid until the end of the year
A government decree will allow discount.
-
Low-income women who have abortions in Yucatan are more vulnerable to being turned into criminals by authorities
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN, MX.- The socioeconomic conditions.
-
Wastewater issue in Yucatan, a real challenge
The sanitation of wastewater generated in.
-
The Tortugranja closes its doors in Isla Mujeres: irregularities, looting, and mismanagement are reported
Isla Mujeres, Quintana Roo, (September 28,.
-
The Progreso Municipal Institute for Women opens free workshops
Progreso, Yucatán, (September 28, 2021).- With.
-
Sefotur sign a collaboration agreement with the firm Incubatour to strengthen the tourist reactivation
Incubatour is an ecosystem dedicated to.
-
Land where the Yucatan Sustainable Stadium will be built, will be sold for 400 million pesos (20 million USD)
Mérida, Yucatan, (September 28, 2021).- The.
-
Finally, Mexico extradites ex-guerrilla kidnapper to Chile
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Mexico says.
Leave a Comment