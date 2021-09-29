Check out the party to commemorate 200 years of Mexican Independence (VIDEO)

At the ceremony, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador pointed out that 200 years ago the political separation with Spain was marked forever and stressed the importance of maintaining friendly relations with all the countries of the world.

Mexico City, (September 28, 2021) .– Mexico commemorated this Monday the 200 years of the Consummation of its Independence with a historical reenactment in the Zócalo of Mexico City on the entrance of the Trigarante Army to the Mexican capital in 1821, an event in which the absence of Spanish authorities stood out.

“As of political independence, the new Nation went through very difficult and painful trials until it became what we are today. Thanks to the women and men who throughout history have known how to raise the name of Mexico with courage, ”said President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who led the ceremony .

During the event, there were short speeches by representatives of the governments of France, India, Serbia, Russia and the Vatican.

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, stood out, who through a video message declared that Mexico is the “closest friend” of his country and pledged to “strengthen and expand” this relationship.

“Estados Unidos no tiene un amigo más cercano que México” dijo el presidente de Estados Unidos, @joebiden, en una felicitación a nuestro país por los 200 años de la culminación de la Independencia. pic.twitter.com/aionMdjgOd — Ruido en la Red (@RuidoEnLaRed) September 28, 2021

Detail of the historical representation of the Consummation of the Independence of Mexico, in the Zócalo of Mexico City (Mexico).

(Photo: Carlos Ramírez, EFE)

At the same time, he highlighted the absence of representatives from Spain, a country with which relations cooled due to López Obrador’s request for King Felipe VI to apologize for the Conquest and for his criticism of Spanish companies.

General registry of the historical representation of the Consummation of the Independence of Mexico, in the Zócalo of Mexico City (Mexico).

(Photo: Carlos Ramírez, EFE)

HISTORICAL RECREATION

At the event, dozens of actors, some on horseback, staged the pre-Hispanic period, the viceroyalty, the Cry of Independence, as well as the episodes of two prominent insurgents: José María Morelos and Vicente Guerrero.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Constitutional President of the United Mexican States, and his wife Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, presided over the show for the 200 years of the Consummation of Independence in Plaza de la Constitución. (Photo: Presidency, Cuartoscuro)

Also key moments of the Independence process such as the Plan of Iguala on February 24, 1821, the Treaties of Córdoba on August 24, the triumphal entry of the Trigarante Army on September 27 and the signing of the Act of Independence on September 28.

With a multidisciplinary show that included acting, lights, sound, fireworks and dance, “La Grandeza de México” was held in the Zócalo, as part of the celebrations of the 200 years of the Consummation of the Independence of Mexico.

(Photo: Moisés Pablo, Cuartoscuro)

Later he continued a musical part with the interpretation of the Martial Song and performances of the ballet of the National School of Folk Dance.

The work was composed by the musician José Antonio Gómez in 1824, precisely in commemoration of the Consummation of Independence.

Actors staged the pre-Hispanic period. (Photo: Moisés Pablo, Cuartoscuro)

There were also performances by the choir orchestra, mariachi, marching band, the Army ballet and the national anthem.

“On a day like today, 200 years ago, the Trigarante Army entered triumphantly, an act that symbolized the Consummation of Independence. This cultural historical representation is a tribute to known and anonymous heroes ”, said the Secretary of Defense, Luis Cresencio Sandoval.

The event featured the episodes of two prominent insurgents: José María Morelos and Vicente Guerrero. (Photo: Moisés Pablo, Cuartoscuro)

The triumphal entry of the Trigarante Army was also represented on September 27. (Photo: Moisés Pablo, Cuartoscuro)

HISTORICAL PIECES REPATRIATED

In addition to the event, the Government inaugurated this Monday an exhibition on the “greatness of Mexico” that brings together archaeological pieces and codices returned to the country from other nations, but without the long-awaited Moctezuma Plume that Austria did not want to lend.

El @GobiernoMX entregó la condecoración de la Orden Mexicana del #AguilaAzteca a Roberto Riccardi, comandante de Carabineros para la Protección del Patrimonio Cultural de Italia, por rescatar patrimonio mexicano de una subasta. pic.twitter.com/lNUwQMLFBI — Ruido en la Red (@RuidoEnLaRed) September 28, 2021

This exhibition, which can be visited until April 2022 at the National Museum of Anthropology and at the Ministry of Education, contains more than 1,500 pieces from the Mayan, Toltec, Teotihuacan, Aztec and Mixtec cultures.

The authorities stressed that the Government has worked to recover the heritage that is abroad.

At the event, dozens of actors, some on horseback, staged the pre-Hispanic period, the viceroyalty and the Cry of Independence. (Photo: Moisés Pablo, Cuartoscuro)

The representation of the historical passages took place in the Zócalo of Mexico City. (Photo: Moisés Pablo, Cuartoscuro)

They recalled that on September 16, Italy informed the Mexican authorities that it managed to stop an auction of 17 Mexican archaeological pieces and although eight pieces had already been auctioned, they were seized and are in the process of being repatriated to the country.

In the show, José María Morelos y Pavón was remembered. (Photo: Moisés Pablo, Cuartoscuro)

For this, the participation of the Carabineros unit for the Protection of the Cultural Heritage of Italy was crucial, and whose commander, Roberto Riccardi, was awarded this Monday the decoration of the Mexican Order of the Aztec Eagle, the highest in the Mexican State, already that with their help, 633 pieces have been repatriated.

Key moments of the Independence process were also appreciated, such as the Plan of Iguala on February 24, 1821, the Treaties of Córdoba on August 24, the triumphal entry of the Trigarante Army on September 27 and the signing of the Act of Independence on September 28. September.( Photo: Moisés Pablo, Cuartoscuro)

COINS AND REPRESENTATION

As part of these acts, commemorative coins were presented which alluded to the 700 years since the founding of Mexico City-Tenochtitlan (current Mexico City); 500 years after the Conquest of Hernán Cortés, an anniversary renamed by the Government as “indigenous resistance”, and the bicentennial of the Consummation of the country’s Independence.

The celebrations, held throughout the year, have been marked by a vindication of the indigenous people and by López Obrador’s insistence that Spain and Pope Francis offer an apology to the native peoples, as the Mexican State has done.

One actor characterized himself as Miguel Hidalgo. (Photo: Moisés Pablo, Cuartoscuro)

Precisely this Monday, Pope Francis asked Mexico to learn from its past after acknowledging mistakes made by the Catholic Church, as expressed in a letter.

Many actors went out on horseback. (Photo: Moisés Pablo, Cuartoscuro)

The Pope stressed that celebrating the independence of the country means “affirming freedom” and this is “a gift and a permanent conquest.”

¿Escuchaste el mensaje que el papa Francisco mandó para felicitar a México por los 200 años de la Independencia?



Pidió perdón “por los pecados personales que no contribuyeron a la evangelización”. pic.twitter.com/arObuWN5a0 — Ruido en la Red (@RuidoEnLaRed) September 28, 2021

