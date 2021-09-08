8 Yucatecan chefs are invited to the Gastro Destino México program

In the second season of this show the richness of Yucatecan food is shown
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 24, 2021) .- Yucatán is the protagonist of the second season of the Gastro Destino México program , with the participation of eight chefs from different restaurants in the entity, who present the region’s culinary offerings as another tourist attraction.
This program is broadcast on the YouTube channel Gastro Destino and runs through the most important tourist spots in Mexico, showing its most representative gastronomy as a common thread.
Yucatecan chefs participating
In this second season, chefs Sara Arnaud from Tatemar restaurant, David Reyes from Hyatt Regency Mérida, Luis Ronzón from Ixi’im restaurant at Hacienda Chablé and Maycoll Calderón de Cuna from Wayam hotel participate.
Likewise, Pedro May from Hacienda Santa Cruz, Cristian Bravo from San Bravo, Reyna García from Hacienda Xcanatún by Ansagna, and David Cetina from La Tradicion.
Who is the program for?
Its general director, Damián Movalli explained that this project “is, for the most part, aimed at the foodie who travels and seeks to have extraordinary culinary experiences related to the culture of the destination.”
He explained that for its preparation, a selection of the most important points of each place is analyzed and developed, until a precise and valuable guide is completed, for travelers who, in addition to eating delicious, also seek to walk, relax or explore.
Seasons
The first season was the pilot test, in the Riviera Maya, with renowned restaurants and hotels, in 14 episodes that are already available on that platform.
In the second, Yucatán was the stage chosen to show some representatives of its distinctive gastronomy, “and those pillars of Mexican culture that this super-emerging destination offers,” Movalli said.
Source: Sipse
