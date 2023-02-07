Former U.S. ambassador to Mexico is a witness in the Genaro Garcia Luna trial in NYC

Former ambassador Wayne detailed that he had meetings on several occasions with Genaro García Luna, then secretary of Public Security.

Anthony Wayne, former U.S. ambassador to Mexico, testified as a witness in the trial against Genaro García Luna.

Wayne detailed that he had meetings on several occasions with Genaro García Luna, then Secretary of Public Security of the Federal Government, and that it was difficult to understand him because he stuttered a lot.

He pointed out that the former Mexican official had mentioned on one occasion that his goal was to turn the Federal Police into a unit very similar, in effectiveness, to the FBI.

He stated that he had a meeting at García Luna’s house during one of his visits to Mexico and that the house was not ostentatious, but he pointed out that it had an aquarium, which he described as the largest he had ever seen in a private home.

