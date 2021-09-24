Businesses optimistic in reactivating jobs and the economy of Campeche

Campeche, (September 24, 2021).- With the reopening of businesses such as bars and cantinas, which had suspended their work due to the orange color in the traffic lights, now they hope that with the new sanitary measures they can improve the multiple sources of employment that have been lost since the pandemic began.

Despite the fact that the panorama in Campeche still continues to be critical, businessmen trust that hiring will be reactivated little by little because many people were fired or simply abandoned their source of work because they did not receive the expected salaries, as well as several businesses were forced to cut staff.

Unfortunately so far the reactivation has been slow, however, informal workers have led the recovery because they themselves have created their sources of employment by undertaking, for this reason is that merchants hope to lift their economy very soon although they foresee that it will not be any easy because again the state fell due to the third wave of virus infections.

Before the change of the traffic light, hundreds of businesses see again an opportunity to get ahead with the reopening of these spaces that they represent, one of the sectors that was forgotten by the suspension of these businesses were the musicians who hope that in the next weeks hiring rebound.

Finally, businessmen are aware that the outbreaks continue in the state so they should take extreme precautions to continue with the activities to which they were accustomed before the infections rebound, they also mentioned that they are looking forward to the month of December because they are hopeful for the traffic light to return to green, which would allow everyone to improve their economy.

Source: Yucatan a la mano

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







