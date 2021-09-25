The expansion and modernization project of the Progreso High Port continues to advance

Progreso, Yucatán, (September 25, 2021).- The project for the expansion of the navigation channel in the Port of Progreso, which will be carried out with private resources and supported by both the Government of the Republic and that of Yucatan, remains firm and continues forward, said the head of the Ministry of Development Economic and Work (Sefoet), Ernesto Herrera Novelo.

In an interview, the official indicated that, so far, 5 national and international companies, from countries such as Belgium, the Netherlands, and Qatar, have expressed their desire to carry out these jobs.

It should be remembered that these are works that will be executed 100% with private resources; For their part, federal, state, and municipal authorities have the responsibilities of reviewing the options, setting the stage, supervising the processes, and granting the corresponding permits, he stated.

Herrera Novelo reported that as of today the evaluation of the proposals of the five interested firms continues, considering their capacities, previous experiences, solvency, and legal situation; It is expected that, once the valuation is completed, the dredge can be had by the end of next November.

“The process continues, it is firm, the expansion is going forward, for what Yucatan needs and for what Mexico needs, specifically Progreso,” said the official, who stressed that the investment that the company obtains the concession will make will be 4,200 million pesos, approximately.

The head of Sefoet specified that the work will allow the entity and the port to have a more competitive draft worldwide, to receive larger vessels; Currently, ships with loads of 36,000 to 40,000 tons can enter, but with these improvements, it will be possible to reach 100,000.

In terms of tourism, the arriving cruise ships now have a capacity for 2,500 travelers; With the expansions, the figure will increase to between 7,000 and 8,000, for which the secretary stated that “those ships that, today, already arrive in Cozumel, the intention is that they can enter here, to Puerto Progreso.”

“The agreement and agreement signed between the Integral Port Administration, the Secretary of the Navy, and the State Government, is firm. The work will be done; Undoubtedly, the interest of the Federation, the interest of the state, is that the expansion of the Port of Progreso is carried out, ” he said.

