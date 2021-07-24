Three palapas mysteriously set on fire in Cancun´s Playa Langosta

Cancun, Quintana Roo, (July 24, 2021).- A set of palapas installed on the Playa Langosta pier in the hotel zone of Cancun, burned on Friday, July, 23rd without having an expert opinion from the authorities or injured people so far.

In an information card, the Cancun fire department announced that around midnight the fire was reported on Langosta beach, which is located at kilometer 5 of Kukulkan Avenue in the Cancun hotel zone.

It was indicated that units from three bases of the corporation were sent to the place, including two pipes and 10 firefighters and that the dispatcher notified that the fire started at 0 hours and 19 minutes.

Photo: (Noticaribe)

In the report, it is established that the firefighters smothered the fire in three palapas of different sizes that are located right on the beach. The first one measures approximately 4 × 8 meters, and it is enabled as a corridor to the dock where recreational boats operate. The report says that in the place were found two fire extinguishers, wooden tables, and other utensils that could not be identified.

In the second palapa, approximately 6 × 8 meters, the firefighters found two 20-kilogram cylinders, plastic tables and chairs, 30 cans, apparently thinner, were burned, as well as a refrigerator, two large freezers, wooden tables, three plastic trash cans, among other items that could not be identified.

Photo: (Noticaribe)

Finally, the third palapa, enabled as a tower for lifeguards of approximately 2 × 2 meters, was completely burned down to ashes.

At the site, agents of Municipal Civil Protection, the Tourist Police, and the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) arrived to assist the fire department.

According to the information provided, at this time the causes of the fire, as well as the amount of material losses, are still unknown.

