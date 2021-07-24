So far this year, Yucatan has already exceeded the figure of total Covid infections registered in 2020

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 24, 2021).- In the State, the total number of Covid-19 infections registered during 2020 was exceeded yesterday, of which, the biggest percentage is in Mérida, revealed the Yucatan Health Secretariat (SSY).

After the onset of the pandemic until yesterday, in the state officially registers 53,098 infections, rin a period of 499 days.

Of the total number of cases that occurred over 17 months, in 2020 there were 26,492 people, 49.9 percent, and so far this year there are already 26,606 positive cases, that is, 50.1 percent.

According to the daily technical statement of the SSY, a total of 227 new confirmed active cases of the Covid-19 disease were registered in Yucatan, distributed in 34 municipalities, as well as 17 deaths, of which six deceased were from Mérida, three from Temozón and Valladolid, respectively, as well as two from Tizimín, and the remainder were from Acanceh and Uayma, and more from Quintana Roo that passed away in Yucatecan territory.

The ages of the total number of deceased ranged from 32 to 82 years of age, of which 11 had obesity, eight had hypertension, three had diabetes mellitus and immunosuppression, and one had asthma.

Also, so far, July is the second month with the highest incidence of contagion, with 5,766 cases, and could become the first, since last June there were 7,889 infected, so the difference is only 1,323, and we still have one week to go before the end of the month.

The maximum figure occurred on Friday, July 2nd when 315 cases were recorded in one day, the minimum was Monday, July 19th, with 202 infected. So far, the month of July registers a daily average of 250.7 infections.

When it comes to mortality incidence, according to statistics, so far this month, there have been 397 deaths, with a daily average of 17.3 deaths.

Likewise, last Tuesday, July 13th, the highest figure of the year was recorded with a total of 20 deaths in one day.

