Popocatépetl registers volcanic explosion (VIDEO)

The activity at the Popocatépetl volcano remains high with a spectacular volcanic explosion occurring again at just after midnight on Tuesday Feb. 25th, showering the summit cone with incandescent lava bombs.

#CENAPREDh informa sobre la actividad del #Popocatépetl.

A las 23:20 h, se detectó una explosión menor que expulsó algunos fragmentos a corta distancia y generó una columna de ceniza con una altura de 600 m, con dirección noreste.

El🚦de alerta se encuentra en #AmarilloFase2. pic.twitter.com/ms2klT0grM — ProtecciónCivilSeguridad (@CNPC_MX) January 28, 2020

Some of the lava bombs, visible in the webcam screenshot, fell outside the frame border, meaning that they reached distances probably greater than 2 km. An ash plume rose vertically to estimated to 25,000 ft altitude.

A smaller explosion occurred again at 06:37 this morning.

Monitoring data confirm the elevated activity: During the past 2 weeks, CENAPRED has been recording between zero and 11 explosions per day, between 100-400 daily passive emissions of steam and ash, and high values of combined tremor duration between 200-525 minutes per day. This suggests that the flux of magma rising within the volcano is significant.

Source: CENAPRED







Comments

comments