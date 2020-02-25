Popocatépetl registers volcanic explosion (VIDEO)

The activity at the Popocatépetl volcano remains high with a spectacular volcanic explosion occurring again at just after midnight on Tuesday Feb. 25th, showering the summit cone with incandescent lava bombs.
#CENAPREDh informa sobre la actividad del #Popocatépetl.— ProtecciónCivilSeguridad (@CNPC_MX) January 28, 2020
A las 23:20 h, se detectó una explosión menor que expulsó algunos fragmentos a corta distancia y generó una columna de ceniza con una altura de 600 m, con dirección noreste.
El🚦de alerta se encuentra en #AmarilloFase2. pic.twitter.com/ms2klT0grM
Some of the lava bombs, visible in the webcam screenshot, fell outside the frame border, meaning that they reached distances probably greater than 2 km. An ash plume rose vertically to estimated to 25,000 ft altitude.
A smaller explosion occurred again at 06:37 this morning.
Les comparto estas fotos de la explosion de esta madrugada del @Popocatepetl_MX desde Paso de Cortés @webcamsdemexico @SkyAlertMx @chematierra @ffloresm @NikonMX @InfoMeteoro @CNPC_MX pic.twitter.com/W9K3Z0hqhV— Luis Garcia (@LuisGfoto) February 24, 2020
Monitoring data confirm the elevated activity: During the past 2 weeks, CENAPRED has been recording between zero and 11 explosions per day, between 100-400 daily passive emissions of steam and ash, and high values of combined tremor duration between 200-525 minutes per day. This suggests that the flux of magma rising within the volcano is significant.
Source: CENAPRED
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Lawmakers criticize Pentagon for shifting money to Mexico border wall
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. lawmakers on.
-
Coronavirus cases in Italy triple in two days as outbreak surges
The number of cases in Italy.
-
Cruise not allowed to dock in Cozumel on suspicion of COVID-19
Two Caribbean ports denied access for.
-
Suspected case of Coronavirus in San Luis Potosí, Mexico
A person in the municipality of.
-
Rejected by two ports on virus fears, cruise heads to Cozumel
A ship operated by MSC Cruises is sailing.
-
French citizen says police surveillance in Mérida is similar to that in Paris
When Faouzi Reggoune undertook the trip.
-
Brazil confirms first case of Coronavirus in Latin America
Brazil Health Ministry confirms first coronavirus.
-
Acid attacks in Mexico: corrosive gender-based violence
In Mexico, acid attacks are not.
-
Second cruise ship blocked from Caribbean ports over Coronavirus fears
Following a pattern set by the.
-
Bahía Príncipe announces US$40 million remodel at Tulum resort
Grupo Piñero, which owns the Bahia Principe.
Leave a Comment