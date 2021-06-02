Video of the shocking murder of Alma Barragán is released by media

Mexican journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva released the video of the shocking moment of the murder of Alma Barragán, candidate for the Citizen Movement (MC) for mayor of Moroleón, Guanajuato, while she was giving a speech in the La Manguita neighborhood of that city.

As can be seen in the images, the applicant presented her proposals around 5:50 in the afternoon, when the shooters, mixed with the crowd, opened fire on her and members of her team.

According to statements by one of her children, they believe that the murderers did not even know the candidate, they just followed orders from an organized crime group in the area.

On Tuesday, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, reported that there are detainees in the case. According to the main line of investigation of the Guanajuato Prosecutor’s Office, it would be probable revenge of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG).

