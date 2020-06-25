A restaurant in Valladolid, Yucatán catches fire

Valladolid, Yucatan (June 24, 2020).- Firefighters and Police of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) fought a fire registered at the “Kante Maya” restaurant, located at kilometer 115 + 500 of the free federal highway Mérida-Cancún.
According to the report, the events occurred in the restaurant due to a short circuit, which caused the palapa of the 15 by 28-meter place to catch fire.
Firefighters, in coordination with the state police, worked for several minutes until they managed to completely quell the flames.
No people were injured, but costly material damage was registered.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
