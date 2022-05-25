AMLO meets privately with the owner of Calica

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador held a private meeting with J. Thomas Hill, CEO of Vulcan Materials Company, an American company that owns Calica, appointed by the head of the Executive to extract – allegedly without permits – stone material from the beaches of Tulum, Quintana Roo, which has caused serious environmental damage.

The meeting, which took place at the National Palace, was attended by the United States ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, and his counterpart from Mexico, Esteban Moctezuma.

The Secretaries of the Interior and the Environment, Adán Augusto López Hernández and María Luisa Albores, also attended.

Upon leaving the meeting, Ambassador Salazar and J. Thomas Hill left aboard a van with diplomatic license plates without making any statements.

AMLO threatens to proceed legally against Calica

On May 2, President López Obrador warned that his government would take legal action against the Calica company because it did not stop gravel extraction as promised.

The foregoing, after on April 22, the Secretary of the Interior said that an agreement had been reached with the company so that the land where the material bank is located would become a tourist park.

However, on May 6, the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa) made an inspection visit to the La Rosita property, owned by the Calica company, and warned of the probable existence of serious damage and deterioration to the ecosystems, Therefore, total temporary closures of the activities and works carried out on the site were imposed as security measures.

