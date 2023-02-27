Mexico has spoken

More than 100,000 people took to the streets of Mexico on Sunday, February 26th, to protest against the recently passed laws restricting the country’s electoral institute, in what protesters said was a repudiation of the president’s efforts to weaken our pillar of democracy.

Dressed in various shades of pink, the official color of the electoral oversight body that helped end single-party rule two decades ago, the demonstrators filled the capital’s Zocalo and shouted, “The vote is not touched!“

Mérida, courtesy of TYT.

TYT Newsroom