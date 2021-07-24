President of Spain claims to have an extraordinary relationship with López Obrador

July 24, 2021, (FORBES) .- The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, assured this Thursday, July 22nd, that he has an “extraordinary relationship” with his Mexican counterpart, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, of whom he stressed that he feels the “maximum respect” for despite their different readings of history.

“Mexico and Spain have a relationship with a long past, a very rich past, which obviously on some occasions we cannot coincide with it, but what we have is an extraordinary future, ” Sánchez said.

Questioned by the recent statements in which López Obrador reiterated his annoyance at the refusal of the Government and the Spanish Crown to apologize for the Conquest, the Spanish president praised the figure of former Mexican president Lázaro Cárdenas (1934-1940).

“I always remember, and speaking with him (López Obrador), that for Spanish society General Cárdenas was very important since he welcomed thousands of Spanish citizens that were sent into exile as a result of the Civil War and the Franco dictatorship,” Sánchez replied.

According to the President of the Spanish Government, this contribution of the Mexican nation serves as an example of “a past that makes us proud”.

“Thanks to a visionary leader like President Cárdenas and, of course, also to the Mexican society that welcomed and integrated the Spanish exile,” he added.

Last week, López Obrador insisted on his “differences” with the Government of Spain for not apologizing for the Conquest, and with Spanish companies, which in recent years “dedicated themselves to looting” Mexican territory (according to AMLO’s statements).

“We have a very respectful, fraternal relationship with the people of Spain. The differences are with the Government of Spain and with the Spanish business sector. And with some members of the leadership of power in Spain, ” AMLO said during his morning press conference at the National Palace.

The controversy began in March 2019, when López Obrador requested by letter to the King of Spain Felipe VI and Pope Francis to apologize to the indigenous people of Mexico for the Conquest, something he continues to insist on today.

Source: Forbes

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







Comments

comments