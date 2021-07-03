SEDATU and the Mérida City Council carry out joint works in the state capital

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 03, 2021).- During the First 2021 Session for the installation and operation of the Regional Committee for South-Southeast Land Management, the Mérida City Council endorsed its willingness to coordinate and respectful of the autonomy of all sectors involved in the projects that will allow adequate planning of urban growth.

In the session, Bolio Arceo, director of the Municipal Planning Institute (IMPLAN), stressed the interest of the municipal authorities in supporting the document called “Territorial Planning Program of the South-Southeast Region”, with the intention of standardizing technical regulations that will allow the correct financing of federal projects in this region.

In this facility, the work program and the dates of the next meetings were agreed, with the intention of concluding with the preparation of said document no later than March 2022, all this in collaboration with the participating States and Municipalities.

It should be noted that additionally and in co-responsibility with the Secretary of Agrarian, Territorial and Urban Development (SEDATU), the City of Mérida participates this year 2021 in the Urban Improvement Program in its “Neighborhood Improvement” aspect, which this year was implemented in 50 cities of the country, in polygons selected for this purpose.

In the Yucatecan capital, four polygons were selected, called Urban Cultural Lag (RUS), which are located in the urban area of ​​Mérida, within the limits of the Periférico.

The Neighborhood Improvement Program was launched on April 20 with federal resources, with SEDATU as head of the normative and executing part of the project.

The program to be held in Mérida includes a Library and Cantaritos Park Renewal and a Training Center with its urban environment in the Zacil-Ha neighborhood; Community Development Center in Susulá and Xoclán neighborhoods; Renovation of sports facilities and “El Papa” Park, both in the Juan Pablo II neighborhood, and an Education Center and Interactive Nursery in the Mulsay neighborhood.

The investment is 104 million pesos, and the contracts were assigned through public bidding, according to federal regulations.

The commitments of the Mérida City Council include, among others, the contribution of 6 properties for the realization of the projects, the payment, and processing of licenses, the equipment of the buildings, as well as the cost of their operation, committing to hire personnel trained for its efficient operation.

