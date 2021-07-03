In the last 24 hours, Yucatan registered 315 new infections and 14 Covid-19 deaths

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 03, 2021).- This is the medical report for Friday, July 2: A new batch of 39,650 covid vaccines arrived in Yucatán to continue with the application in the state:

* 17,550 for second dose from 40 to 49 years old in Abalá, Tinum, Halajó, Muna, Tecoh, Yaxcabá, Seyé, Tekit, Dzitás, Espita, Río Lagartos, San Felipe, Valladolid, Chacsinkín, Chankom, Chocholá, Dzan, Hocabá, Kantunil , Teabo, Telchac Pueblo and Tixcacalcupul.

* 20,000 will be to continue with the application of the first doses of people from 30 to 39 years old in Mérida.

As has been pointed out, in the economic reopening the most important data are hospital occupancy and daily admissions. Today we have 346 Covid patients in public hospitals.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 40,752 patients have already recovered: they do not present symptoms nor can they infect. This figure represents 85% of the total registered infections, which is 47,923.

On Friday, July 2nd, a total of 315 new infections of Coronavirus were detected in Yucatán.

182 in Mérida,

15 in Valladolid,

14 in Progreso,

13 in Ticul,

12 in Kanasín,

8 in Chemax and Hunucmá,

7 in Acanceh, Tekax and Tizimín,

5 in Motul,

3 in Conkal, Ixil and Umán,

and 3 foreigners,

2 in Chapab, Cuzamá, Espita, Halayó, Kinchil, Sacalum and Yaxcabá,

and 1 in Akil, Cantamayec, Chicxulub Pueblo, Homún, Kantunil, Maxcanú, Sucilá, Tecoh, Temozón, Timucuy and Tixkokob.

Of the 47,923 positive cases, 416 are from another country or state.

THE MUNICIPALITIES OF YUCATAN WITH THE GREATEST NUMBER OF INFECTED PEOPLE ARE (accumulated cases as of July 1):

Merida, with 29,848

Valladolid, 2,778

Kanasín, 1,498

Progreso, 1,324

Tizimin, 1,281

Ticul, 1,159

Uman, 1,118

Tekax, 664

Motul, 423

Hunucma, 411

Peto, 301

Temozón, 280

Izamal, 261

Tinum, 243

Chemax, 235

Oxkutzcab, 211

Acanceh, 203

Conkal, 190

Tixkokob, 188

Maxcanú, 187

THE MÉRIDA NEIGHBORHOODS WITH THE HIGHEST NUMBER OF INFECTED PEOPLE ARE (cases diagnosed in the last 14 days):

Juan Pablo II, with 145

Centro, 102

Ciudad Caucel, 96

Francisco de Montejo, 36

Poligono 108, 30

Mulsay, 27

Pacabtún and Chuburná de Hidalgo, 26

Francisco I. Madero, 25

Manuel Avila Camacho, 23

Salvador Alvarado Oriente, 22

Las Americas and Los Heroes, 20

Mayapán, 15

Emiliano Zapata Oriente, 14

Melchor Ocampo and Roble Agrícola, 12

Ciudad Industrial, Cordemex and Unidad Morelos, 11.

Specifically, in Mérida, 29,848 people have been diagnosed with Coronavirus (accumulated cases as of July 1):

8,389 in the North zone

7,614 in the East zone

2,811 in the Downtown area

4,158 in the South zone

6,876 in the Poniente area

14 Covid-related deaths have been registered in the last 24 hours:

1.- 56-year-old female from Mérida DM / HAS

2.- 43-year-old male from Mérida DM / HAS

3.- 92-year-old male from Ticul Without comorbidities

4.- 90-year-old male from Mérida Without comorbidities

5.- 51-year-old female from Mérida Without comorbidities

6.- Male 30 years of Mama Without comorbidities

7.- Male 58 years of Merida Obesity

8.- 43-year-old male with Merida with Obesity

9.- 32-year-old female of Hoctún Obesity

10.- 45-year-old female from Mérida Without comorbidities

11.- Male 44 years old from Progreso HAS

12.- Male 78 years old from Mérida Without comorbidities

13.- 71-year-old female from Mérida COPD

14.- 33-year-old female from Mérida HAS

Acronyms: SYSTEMIC ARTERIAL HYPERTENSION (SAH), DIABETES MELLITUS (DM) and CHRONIC KIDNEY FAILURE (CRF).

In total, 4,556 people have died from the Coronavirus in Yucatan.

Of the active cases, 2,269 are stable, isolated, monitored by SSY medical personnel; have mild symptoms.

As already mentioned, 346 of the positive cases are in public hospitals and in total isolation. There are other patients awaiting diagnosis.

The age range of the cases goes from 1 month to 107 years.

THE WEEKLY INDICATORS OF THE STATE HEALTH TRAFFIC LIGHT ARE IN ORANGE.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments