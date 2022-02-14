“El Fantasma”, the most wanted man in Zacatecas, arrested in Chihuahua

After being arrested, Rafael “N” was sent on an Armed Forces aircraft to Zacatecas where a judge will determine his legal situation.

(MEXICO – SEDENA).- On Saturday, February 13th, Rafael “N”, better known as “El Fantasma”, was arrested. He already had an arrest warrant against him for allegedly participating in the crime of aggravated kidnapping, the subject has also been sought for his alleged responsibility for homicides presented in Fresnillo, Monte Escobedo and Tepetongo, Zacatecas .

According to the information provided by the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena) and the Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC) they assured the accused also known as: “Don Rafa” or “El Tío José”, who was also He points him out for leading the logistics of a criminal organization where his main illicit acts are; kidnapping, extortion, sale and distribution of drugs, and homicides.

According to the authorities, elements of the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office in Strategic Operations of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) as well as members of the National Anti-kidnapping Coordination supported the arrest.

It also alludes to the fact that “El Fantasma” was designated as a “generator of violence” and “a priority objective of the Government” in Zacatecas.

After being detained, Rafael “N” was sent on an Armed Forces plane to Zacatecas to be brought before a judge, who would determine his connection to the process.

