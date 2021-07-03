Pemex submarine duct fire is now under control near Campeche’s Ku-C oil platform

CAMPECHE, (JULY 03, 2021).- After the report of a strong fire in an underwater pipeline located in the Campeche probe, the company Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) issued a statement informing that the gas and fire emanation was controlled during the morning of Friday, July 2.
In the report, issued at 4:00 p.m., Pemex detailed that the leak was registered at 5:15 a.m. this day in a 12-inch subsea pipeline located 150 meters from the Ku-Charly satellite platform, belonging to PEMEX Production Sector. Ku-Maloob-Zaap, attached to the Northeast Marine Region Production Sub-Directorate of PEMEX Exploración y Producción.
The state-owned Mexican oil company explained that the incident was immediately attended to when the security protocols were activated and with the accompaniment of nearby firefighting vessels such as Santa Cruz Island, Campeche Bay, and Bourbon Alienor.
“The interconnection valves in the pipeline were closed, extinguishing the fire and gas emanation, ending the contingency around 10:45 am, and restoring normal operating conditions. No injuries or evacuees are reported, ”the report stated.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Activities for the anniversary of the Port of Progreso are rescheduled
Progreso, Yucatán, (July 03, 2021).- “The.
-
“Sand Sculptures” inaugurated on the traditional boardwalk of Progreso
Progreso, Yucatán, (July 03, 2021).- Mayor.
-
Dorothy Ngutter, new U.S. Consul in Yucatán
Merida Yucatan (July 03, 2021).- With.
-
SEDATU and the Mérida City Council carry out joint works in the state capital
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 03, 2021).- During.
-
In the last 24 hours, Yucatan registered 315 new infections and 14 Covid-19 deaths
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 03, 2021).- This.
-
Covid-19 Delta strain is detected in Yucatán
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 03, 2021).- After.
-
Transgender politicians making progress in Mexico
Salma Luévano was arrested for publicly.
-
Senior citizens have suffered from discrimination during the pandemic in Playa del Carmen
Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo., (July.
-
Progreso beaches will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays
MÉRIDA, Yuc., (July 2, 2021).- The.
-
The sleepers for the Maya Train will be manufactured in Umán, Yucatán
Umán, Yucatán, (July 02, 2021).- In.
Leave a Comment