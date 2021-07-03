Pemex submarine duct fire is now under control near Campeche’s Ku-C oil platform

CAMPECHE, (JULY 03, 2021).- After the report of a strong fire in an underwater pipeline located in the Campeche probe, the company Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) issued a statement informing that the gas and fire emanation was controlled during the morning of Friday, July 2.

In the report, issued at 4:00 p.m., Pemex detailed that the leak was registered at 5:15 a.m. this day in a 12-inch subsea pipeline located 150 meters from the Ku-Charly satellite platform, belonging to PEMEX Production Sector. Ku-Maloob-Zaap, attached to the Northeast Marine Region Production Sub-Directorate of PEMEX Exploración y Producción.

The state-owned Mexican oil company explained that the incident was immediately attended to when the security protocols were activated and with the accompaniment of nearby firefighting vessels such as Santa Cruz Island, Campeche Bay, and Bourbon Alienor.

“The interconnection valves in the pipeline were closed, extinguishing the fire and gas emanation, ending the contingency around 10:45 am, and restoring normal operating conditions. No injuries or evacuees are reported, ”the report stated.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments