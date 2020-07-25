China will provide Mexico USD $1 billion loan for access to COVID-19 vaccine

China’s government will provide a USD $1 billion loan to support the access of Latin American nations to its COVID-19 vaccine.

China’s Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi made the announcement on July 21 in the framework of the meeting the Chinese officer had with his counterparts in Latin America and that was led by Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón.

At the virtual meeting, China added that the vaccine to be developed in that nation will be a public good of universal access.

The meeting had the objective to consolidate international cooperation against COVID-19 and face, jointly, the challenges stemmed from the pandemic.

Foreign Affairs Ministers from Argentina, Barbados, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, and Uruguay also partook in the meeting.

Marcelo Ebrard thanked the support from China and our partners in Latin America and the Caribbean to the A/RES/74/274 resolution of the United Nations General Assembly about international cooperation for global access to drugs, vaccines, and medical equipment to face COVID-19, which was promoted by Mexico and adopted by consensus with the co-sponsoring of 179 countries.

“The resolution was an important show of solidarity and political commitment that we must now transform into action. In the next months, the common priority is the development of treatments and vaccines and the creation of effective mechanisms for their universal distribution,” said the Mexican minister.

Ministers from the Latin American region highlighted the Mexican proposal at the UN so that the vaccine is a public good of universal access and thanked the cooperation offered by China.

