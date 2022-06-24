Peninsular Electric Expo is inaugurated by Governor Vila Dosal at Merida’s Siglo XXI

During the first edition of the Peninsular Electric Expo, which was inaugurated on Friday, June 24th, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal sent a message to the people of Yucatan.

The Governor, accompanied by the presidents of the National Union of Electromechanical Builders (UNCE), Roberto Figueroa Cerritos, and the Yucatecan Association of Electrical Builders (AYCE), Jorge Toledo Fuentes, led the opening of this event which, under the motto “Synergy for the quality of the electrical infrastructure”, offers conferences, workshops, talks, dialogue tables and training on topics of interest to the sector, with the participation of experts.

At the “Siglo XXI” Convention Center, the Governor spoke about what is happening in the territory and what we Yucatecans are doing together, because, after the most complicated 2 years in our history, the outlook is positive, thanks to teamwork.

The Expo is being carried out with the participation of engineering colleges, universities, and renewable energy generators; 100 local and national trading companies; regional associations of more than 20 states of the Republic, and representatives of the AYCE, UNCE, Secretary of Energy (Sener), Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), Mexican Chamber of the Construction Industry (CMIC) and Unit of Verifiers of the Electrical Industry (Uvies).

