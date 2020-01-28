Quintana Roo airplane seizure of over 600 kilos of cocaine

QUINTANA ROO México – The Secretary of National Defense (SEDENA) reported that during the aggression of which elements of the institution were victims this morning in the state of Quintana Roo, three assault weapons, a vehicle and more than 600 kilos of cocaine were secured. There are two detainees.

According to SEDENA, at 03:30 a.m., the military detected the illegal entry into Mexican air territory of a twin-engine plane from South America. Elements of the headquarters were deployed to the landing zone of the plane northwest of Chetumal, Quintana Roo.

Upon arrival at the site, the military were attacked with firearms by individuals guarding the aircraft who wounded a general and three troopers, but one of them died.

Once the military repelled the aggression, they secured 26 packages of cocaine weighing approximately 30 to 40 kilograms each (weight to be determined), three assault weapons, a twin-engine aircraft and two vehicles.

Subsequently, elements from the Headquarters carried out ground reconnaissance and managed to arrest two people who were probably involved in the aggression that took place in the early morning, who were assured of a .50 caliber long weapon, and were placed at the disposal of the corresponding authorities.

The General and the two wounded troops are in out danger, in military health facilities with a stable state of health. SEDENA stated that it assigned military personnel to advise the relatives of the deceased element, to process the economic and social benefits that by law correspond to them and to a team of thanatologists, who will accompany them during the mourning.

“The personnel of Generals, Chiefs, Officers and Troops that make up the armed institute express our solidarity with the relatives of the element that unfortunately lost his life in the line of duty, contributing to the goal of achieving the peace and security that the people of Mexico desire” the Secretariat of Defense said.

