Yucatan businesses are ready for the Easter holidays

For the 2022 holiday season, a large influx of tourists was estimated while the estimates are encouraging for the sectors.

The arrival of hundreds of tourists to the state of Yucatan is a sign that the Easter holidays are approaching, so businessmen and vendors have begun to prepare as part of the economic reactivation but always observe all health protocols.

Several businesses have a positive outlook after they ended up paralyzed in 2020 as a result of the pandemic, today they foresee a significant economic spill as well as a large influx of potential customers in the different tourist destinations throughout the state.

This, on the other hand, has deployed the “Operation Holy Week” in bus terminals and at the airport, so that until April 29 an information module will be installed to guide tourists and passengers about any complaints, help them if they need any information to access the country or introduce belongings such as merchandise, money or pets.

While the Ministry of Tourism stated that it is necessary to double strict security measures so that tourists are not victims of criminals. They also revealed that in recent days 70 percent of travelers from all over the world have been registered, and with it, hotel occupancy will increase.

The holiday season is the most anticipated by many social sectors, however, there is still concern among businessmen because, despite the fact that the influx will detonate their income, this could be the cause of an increase in infections, and for this reason, they indicated that they will establish stricter measures in order to contain mobility and that tourists, as well as locals, respect the protocols.

