‘Queso de Bola’ Fair coming to Mérida August 14th and 15th

MÉRIDA, Yuc., (July 30, 2021) .- Not even the pandemic stops the ‘Queso de Bola’ Fair, (Dutch Cheese) which will take place on Saturday, August 14th and Sunday, August 15th in the west side of Mérida, as has been announced through social networks this Thursday, July 29.
The event will take place in Paseo Canek Square, which is on Jacinto Canek Avenue, from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on both days.
According to the announcement made by Yucatán Foodie, admission is free and there will be 25 exhibitors.
More than 100 varieties of food
In addition, there will be more than 100 varieties of foods and desserts made from this ingredient.
Of course, it is essential to wear a face mask and all the health measures related to Covid will be in place.
For anyone who requires more information in this regard, they can contact (999) 261 2579.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
