Alert in Tizimín as the number of Covid cases in children skyrockets

Most Tizimileños have relaxed their sanitary measures but although there are no hospitalizations, a number of new Covid cases have been registered, mainly in work centers and schools.

In the medical unit of the Mexican Institute of Social Security, last week they still had an elderly person hospitalized with comorbidities who required medical attention.

And in recent days there have been constant consultations in the emergency area of ​​people of different ages who come looking to be tested for Covid-19 and given treatment.

On Thursday, June 30th, 11 positive cases were detected in the morning shift and according to medical personnel, it has occurred more frequently in children under 10 years of age who arrive with symptoms and after doing the test they come up positive.

It should be remembered that three weeks ago Tizimín hosted a great popular festivity that brought together more than 1,000 people in a party room and another one with live music is announced for this weekend in the same place.

On the Secretary of Health website of the State government, the municipalities with the highest number of infections are not specified, only general figures are given, a total of 449 active Covid cases statewide appear on the stats.

On the other hand, in Espita the vaccination of children from 5 to 11 years old began today.

