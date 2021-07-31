The number of flights from Cancun is increasing, as well as the need for safe transportation.

Cancun is a beautiful city and one of the most important in Mexico, speaking in the economic and tourism field. That’s why thousands of tourists every month decide that this will be their next vacation destination; well, in Cancun, you can find several places to visit no matter if your trip is alone, with family, or with friends.

Just as tourism is growing little by little, transportation methods are becoming more relevant in the city and beyond.

Only in the period from 2019 to 2021 did transportation in Cancun increased by fifty percent more after the economic revival in the city.

Playa del Carmen and Tulum would not be the exception. In addition to receiving a more significant tourist influx in recent months, they have increased all tourist areas ranging from private transportation, car rental Cancun to any of these destinations, private transport, hotels, restaurants, beach hotels, tours, and more.

Undoubtedly, mobility between the cities near Cancun and its surroundings has been increasing year after year despite the restrictions due to the current pandemic.

In 2020 alone, the transportation market declined by twenty percent compared to last year. However, and due to essential work from local media as well as the government, security measures have been increased, which offers visitors a reliable alternative to enjoy Cancun.

Several media have also confirmed that the monetary increment has not been the same despite an increase in mobility in these cities. Because of the restrictions, several agencies have taken on limiting the number of passengers per vehicle in Airport Cancun Car Rental services and in public and private transportation within the city. In addition to this, there is also the Playa del Carmen sector,Tulum, and others.

Although Cancun is one of the main tourist destinations in the Caribbean in Mexico, it has yet to recover from the imminent tourist limitation that the pandemic has caused in the city.

Recently, the security measures that have been taken in the city in the tourist area due to the large tourist influx that has been unleashed in the city and its surroundings have been made public. While tourism is the main source of income for more than ninety percent of the citizens in Cancun, the safety of residents and tourists continues to be an important issue throughout the state of Quintana Roo.



The growth of the tourism sector and transportation will surely give much to talk about in the following years, if not months, in the Quintana Roo territory.

Important:

If you plan to travel to Cancun, you can consult relevant information in this regard on the Cancun International Airport site. In addition to airport information, you can learn the necessary information about the precautions you should take before and after traveling to Cancun.







Comments

comments