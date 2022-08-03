3 tropical waves forming in the Atlantic, 1 shows a low chance for development

Almost 30 years after Hurricane Andrew hit Florida as a Category 5 hurricane, the tropics remain fairly quiet.

The National Hurricane Center is watching three tropical waves in the Atlantic basin. One of the systems is approaching the Caribbean and currently has a 20 percent chance of development over the next five days.

Andrew formed Aug. 16, 1992, the first named storm of the year. It made landfall on Elliott Key, about 23 miles south of Miami. Winds were estimated at 166 mph, according to the Hurricane Center.

At the time, it was the third Category 5 hurricane to make landfall in the U.S. since 1935.

Since then, Hurricane Michael hit the Florida Panhandle at Mexico Beach in October 2018 as a Category 5 storm, which estimated winds at 161 mph.

Here’s the latest update from the NHC as of 8 a.m. Aug. 22:

What’s out there and where are they?

Tropical wave crossing the Atlantic 8 a.m. Aug. 22, 2022.

Tropical wave 1: A tropical wave located a few hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Tropical wave 2: A tropical wave in the central Atlantic is located east of Barbados. It’s moving west at 17 mph.

Tropical wave 3: A tropical wave in the central Caribbean is located between Panama and Jamaica. It’s moving to the west at 17 mph.

