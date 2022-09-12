As thousands of illegals flood into the US every day, Kamala Harris says “border is secure”

Vice President Kamala Harris twice declared the U.S. southern border is “secure” during an interview Sunday, despite the tens of thousands of illegal immigrants who routinely cross into the country every month.

During an interview on “Meet the Press” aired during the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Harris was asked by NBC News anchor Chuck Todd whether the border is secure. The vice president responded that the immigration system was “broken” under the Trump administration and still “needs to be fixed.”

“I think that there is no question that we have to do what the president and I asked Congress to do, the first request we made: pass a bill to create a pathway to citizenship,” Harris said. “The border is secure, but we also have a broken immigration system, in particular, over the last four years before we came in, and it needs to be fixed.”

Todd pushed back against Harris’ claim about the border being secure.

Vice President Kamala Harris raised eyebrows by declaring the border “secure” despite the flood of illegal immigrants crossing into the U.S. Ron Sachs/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images

“We’re going to have two million people cross this border for the first time ever. You’re confident this border’s secure?” Todd asked.

“We have a secure border in that that is a priority for any nation, including ours and our administration,” Harris replied. “But there are still a lot of problems that we are trying to fix given the deterioration that happened over the last four years. We also have to put into place a law and a plan for a pathway for citizenship for the millions of people who are here and are prepared to do what is legally required to gain citizenship.”

“We don’t have that in place because people are playing politics in a state like this and in Congress,” she added, referring to Texas. “By the way, you want to talk about bipartisanship on an issue that at one time was a bipartisan issue both in terms of Republican senators and even presidents.”

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the National Baptist Convention 142nd annual session in Houston, Sept. 8, 2022. Bob Daemmerich/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Harris, who was visiting the Lone Star state last week for a number of events, was put in charge of tackling the border crisis by President Biden shortly after they assumed office in 2021.

