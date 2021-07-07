“Canelo Energy” coming soon…

Mexican boxing champion and superstar Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez unveiled different marketing materials of his gas stations brand, which will bear the name ‘Canelo Energy’ and which will have different branches across the country.
“Coming soon”, was the message of one of the videos that the boxer uploaded in one of his Instagram stories.
Likewise, the brand new entrepreneur presented the brand’s logo, the black and silver dispenser pumps and the design of the uniform that the workers will wear.
It was not announced when the gas stations will start operations.
In his last fight, Saúl Álvarez defeated undefeated British Billy Joe Saunders by TKO in a super middleweight title unification bout.
