Mauricio Vila presents the school calendar for 2021-2022

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (July 07, 2021).- Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal held a meeting with the general secretary of the National Union of Education Workers (SNTE), Alfonso Cepeda Salas, with whom he discussed issues related to the school calendar for the 2021-2022 school year and the state strategy for a safe return to face-to-face classes.
Accompanied by the head of the State Secretariat of Education (Segey), Liborio Vidal Aguilar, Vila Dosal, and the union leader also discussed matters related to the situation of the System Unit for the Career of Teachers (USUCAMM).
In the presence of the special delegate of Section 57 of the SNTE in Yucatán, Jaime Rochín Carrillo, the Governor and Cepeda Salas reviewed the proposed calendar for the 2021-2022 school year.
Likewise, Vila Dosal and the general secretary of the SNTE addressed the General Strategy for Back to School in Yucatán, while the official presentation of the head of the Segey was made to representatives of the teachers’ union.
It should be remembered that, in preparation for the face-to-face return to classes in the entity, Vila Dosal has made several work visits to state schools to deliver and distribute the necessary furniture to condition the schools, which adds to the recent investment announcement of 70 million pesos for the improvement of schools, as well as to provide them with the necessary inputs for a safe return to classes.
