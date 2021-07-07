Sisal in calm one day after the protest; locals threaten to close the port

Hunucmá, Yucatán; July 07, 2021 (ACOM).- The port of Sisal resumed its calm, a day after the protest by locals against the designation of the place as Magic Town.
According to the municipal commissioner, Miguel Antonio Ek, the protest was generated because citizens are aware that there are no infrastructure conditions or services to meet the tourist demand that such certification entails, in addition to the fact that they fear that businesses will be displaced by foreign companies.
“The terrible and deplorable conditions of our streets, public lighting, drinking water system, security, and health sector are found. The reality is that we do not comply with these basic public services to be able to offer tourism that part that could help us to detonate the community ”, he explained when justifying the demonstration in which he also participated.
In fact, he reported that several owners of businesses have already begun to sell their properties, which has caused some establishments to close, especially on the avenue that connects to the port’s boardwalk.
He also denounced that the beach of this historic port is already beginning to be privatized, apparently by those who intend to establish real estate developments in the eastern sector of Sisal.
The commissioner mentioned that the population sent the authorities a request in which they request a channel for dialogue, he also stressed that an ultimatum was put so that there is an agreement on the request to withdraw the name of Magic Town.
“If there is no answer in the coming days, next Monday will be the demonstration in the western sector. If there is no response in 15 days, it will be a sit-in in front of the Government Palace until reaching the general blockade that is the Sisal entrance during the holiday period that will begin in the first days of August, ” he said.
Among the requests, he said that there is also the possibility that the title of “Villa” be returned to Sisal, as it was known back in 1834 so that it can exercise resources for its development.
