American tacos are among the worst foods in the world, according to Taste Atlas

The American taco is a kind of weirdly concocted tostada, folded in half, with a space in the middle for filling ingredients that are nothing like a Mexican taco, like lettuce and grated cheese.

(TIMES MEDIA MEXICO).- The American taco was included in the list of the 50 worst foods in the world, according to the Taste Atlas ranking.

The Taste Atlas is a curator of recipes, and experiences formed by a group of travelers and critics.

The tortilla is almost always flour, although you can also find places where they use corn.

They usually serve ingredients such as chili, beans, shredded chicken, and roast beef; they also top the tacos with cream or mayonnaise, guacamole, jalapeño, chipotle, ranch, bacon, and tomato sauce. As for vegetables, they can have onion, tomato, lettuce, and pico de gallo.

Also American tortillas are made with yellow corn, very popular in the North American country.

Costs vary. It depends on whether they are consumed in a food truck or in a restaurant; it may also depend on the ingredients, and the city.

The average food truck taco is 50 cents on the dollar.

Data from the National Restaurant Association of the United States shows that 8% of all restaurants in the country are Mexican food restaurants.

The most popular Mexican food chains in the United States include Taco Bell, Taco Bueno, Chipotle Mexican Grill, and Qdoba Mexican Grill. The states with the most Mexican restaurants are California, Texas, Florida, New York and Illinois.

