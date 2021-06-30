Yucatan health authorities have closed down 119 establishments for failing to comply with h protocols

State Government responds to incident with ‘Leones de Yucatán’ fan

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 30, 2021).- Yucatan health authorities have closed down 119 establishments for failing to comply with the protocols to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The sanctions include, according to information from the State Government, fines to the owners or administrators of establishments that fail to comply with the general provisions in the framework of the Safe Economic Reactivation of Yucatan, among which is the mandatory use of face masks.

Are there fines for not wearing face masks in Yucatán?

Due to the expulsion of a fan from the Kukulcán Park baseball stadium on Sunday, June 27th, because he refused to wear a face mask, the State Government clarifies that ” there have been no arrests of people for not wearing a mask,” because the sanctions are applied to businesses following the protocols and guidelines established by the Secretariat of Health of Yucatán.

These guidelines promote, respect, protect and guarantee human rights , including health protection.

What protocols against Covid-19 are imposed on sporting events?

In the specific case of sporting events, “the protocols clearly establish that attendees (…) must necessarily wear face masks correctly, covering the nose, mouth and even the chin. They will only be able to remove it temporarily at the time of ingesting food and drinks ”.

However, the sanctions are applied to the administrators that stand out ” from the reprimand with a warning, the application of fines and in recurrent cases the arrest for up to 36 hours”.

“In all economic activities, there is a commitment of essential and non-essential establishments to join the efforts to disseminate sanitary measures such as the correct use of face masks, healthy distance and hand cleaning, among others”. Yucatan State Health Secretariat

