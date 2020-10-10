Governor and mayor tour the flooded areas in Merida

Mérida, Yucatán (October 9, 2020).- On a working tour in the north of the Yucatecan capital, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and the mayor of Mérida, Renán Barrera Concha, supervised the delivery of support to residents of those places with aid packages, clothing, equipment, and machinery for drainage and despoiling, in order to reduce the consequences of hurricane “Delta” as it passed through state territory.

In addition, Vila Dosal and Barrera Cocha supervised the damage in these districts, which were the most affected by the torrential rains caused by the passage of hurricane “Delta” and tropical storm “Gamma” and whose result was the increase in the water level in the water table, which caused flooding inside many homes.

During today’s work tour, the Governor and the Mayor of Merida visited Kikteil, Sierra Papacal, Cosgaya, Noc Ac, and Komchén to supervise the drainage work carried out in these communities that have suffered floods due to the passage of hurricane “Delta “and the tropical storm” Gamma “that caused the increase in the level of the water table, filling its capacity so that the water has remained stagnant since the passage of these hydrometeorological phenomena in recent days.

“Much of the state is like this, with a lot of water accumulation. We had three tropical storms and it was coupled with the arrival of Hurricane “Delta”. What you are seeing in your communities is happening in many places that I have traveled throughout the state. We knew about the effects in the north of Mérida and that is why we are here. I am here to see what equipment and machinery are needed and how to help the people in reducing the water level. We are here to help them, ”the Governor assured the Kikteil inhabitants.

Likewise, Vila Dosal assured the inhabitants of Kikteil that the State Government will provide another pipe with a capacity of 20 thousand liters and the City Council will do the same, with the aim of removing the stagnant water and for the benefit of all affected people. These suction machines will be added to another pipe of the same caliber brought by the City Council.

Mayor Renán Barrera stressed that with the additional support of the State Government, the work carried out by the City Council in the affected areas can be streamlined.

Both Vila Dosal and Barrera Concha explained to the neighbors the problem of the increase in the level of the water table and asked them for patience to wait for the floods to diminish, but they also affirmed that neither the State Government nor the City Council will leave them alone.

They assured that by working together they seek to expand support for the affected communities and expedite the tasks for drainage, which allow reducing the water level in the streets.

“We are working in coordination with the Mérida City Council to get all the possible help to the affected families, so we will send a water extractor pipe to lower the water level and we will support the residents with clothes and food that will be delivered through the DIF. Shelters will be enabled to sleep and have a dry place for those who require it, ”Vila Dosal said to local residents.

