More and more tourists are visiting the archaeological site of Oxtankah, Quintana Roo

CHETUMAL, QUINTANA ROO, (June 30, 2021).- The Oxtankah archaeological site, located 10 minutes from Calderitas, managed to recover in the first five months of this year, attracting more than three thousand visitors, reinforcing local tourism.
Margarito Molina Rendón, delegate of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), explains that in the special case of Oxtankah, it continues to attract visitors and foreigners to enjoy the cultural richness, which allows progress in the reactivation of activities.
Of course, under the sanitary regulations established by the local and federal health sector, from the beginning of the pandemic due to the Covid-19 virus, to prevent contagion between visitors and the personnel working in these sites.
The federal official stressed that with the passing of the months, the visits are increasing, also attracted by the cultural wonders that this site has, which has three interpretations of the name: “In the middle of three towns”, “place surrounded by Ramones ”,“ Three neighborhoods ”.
In addition, the arrival of visitors results in the economic spill with the request for tourist services, food, and accommodation that the community of Calderitas can provide, which, being in the coastal area, in the bay, is that the attractions are complemented.
According to the most recent report of the Institute, there are 3,390 people who entered to enjoy these cultural vestiges in the January-May period, of which 179 are of foreign nationality.
“ It is the largest and most important pre-Hispanic city that has been discovered in the Bay of Chetumal. The first Maya groups settled in Oxtankah around 600 BC, ” says INAH.
It is located 4.5 kilometers from Calderitas and has the lowest rate in Quintana Roo, 55 pesos per person; It is open every day and has a schedule from 8:00 in the morning to 5:00 in the afternoon.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
DIY Fresh Potato Salad German Recipe
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 30, 2021).- The potato.
-
The number of infections by Covid-19 among minors grows in Quintana Roo
QUINTANA ROO, (June 30, 2021).- COVID-19.
-
Lesbians and single women in France now have access to fertility treatments
Under current French law, only heterosexual.
-
Can this be the one that hits the Yucatan?
Conagua reports a phenomenon with a.
-
Yucatan health authorities have closed down 119 establishments for failing to comply with h protocols
State Government responds to incident with.
-
In Yucatan, parents of children with cancer protest against shortage of medicines
The demonstrators assured that they are.
-
US House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from the Capitol
The House on Tuesday passed a.
-
The pavement sinks and a truck gets stuck in Ciudad Caucel, Yucatán
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 30, 2021).- While.
-
Young man attacks his father with a knife because he did not buy him breakfast
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 30, 2021).- A.
-
400 miles away from the border, Texas declares an emergency over “border crisis”
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is.
Leave a Comment