More and more tourists are visiting the archaeological site of Oxtankah, Quintana Roo

CHETUMAL, QUINTANA ROO, (June 30, 2021).- The Oxtankah archaeological site, located 10 minutes from Calderitas, managed to recover in the first five months of this year, attracting more than three thousand visitors, reinforcing local tourism.

Margarito Molina Rendón, delegate of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), explains that in the special case of Oxtankah, it continues to attract visitors and foreigners to enjoy the cultural richness, which allows progress in the reactivation of activities.

Of course, under the sanitary regulations established by the local and federal health sector, from the beginning of the pandemic due to the Covid-19 virus, to prevent contagion between visitors and the personnel working in these sites.

The federal official stressed that with the passing of the months, the visits are increasing, also attracted by the cultural wonders that this site has, which has three interpretations of the name: “In the middle of three towns”, “place surrounded by Ramones ”,“ Three neighborhoods ”.

In addition, the arrival of visitors results in the economic spill with the request for tourist services, food, and accommodation that the community of Calderitas can provide, which, being in the coastal area, in the bay, is that the attractions are complemented.

According to the most recent report of the Institute, there are 3,390 people who entered to enjoy these cultural vestiges in the January-May period, of which 179 are of foreign nationality.

“ It is the largest and most important pre-Hispanic city that has been discovered in the Bay of Chetumal. The first Maya groups settled in Oxtankah around 600 BC, ” says INAH.

It is located 4.5 kilometers from Calderitas and has the lowest rate in Quintana Roo, 55 pesos per person; It is open every day and has a schedule from 8:00 in the morning to 5:00 in the afternoon.

Source: Sipse

