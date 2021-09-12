Suicide prevention is possible if these attitudes are detected early

This Friday the 10th, the World Suicide Prevention Day was commemorated
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 11, 2021) .- September 10 is the World Suicide Prevention Day, a scourge that affects many Yucatecan families, since according to the Inegi, at the end of 2020 Yucatán rose as the third state with the highest standardized suicide rate, 10.2 per 100,000 inhabitants, only behind Chihuahua (14.0) and Aguascalientes (11.1).
Also, so far this year, Yucatán already has at least 210 suicides. That is, on average during 2021, a self-inflicted death has been registered every 32 hours.
Risk factor’s
Martha Georgina Ochoa Madrigal, professor at the Faculty of Medicine and head of the Psychiatry Service of the National Medical Center “November 20” of the Issste, revealed some risk factors.
Among the risk factors are:
- Family dysfunction
- Fractured family communication
- Domestic, physical or sexual violence
- Psychological abuse
- Bullying
- Absence of a life project
- Hopelessness
- Decreased meaning of life
- Existential emptiness
- Lack of a social support network
It should be noted that the pandemic has led to an increase in these risk factors due to confinement and economic problems that have left many people without jobs or with precarious salaries.
Treat depression
For her part, Carolina Santillán Torres Torija, academic supervisor of the program “Crisis, emergencies and attention to suicide” of the Faculty of Higher Studies of Iztacala indicated that depression is a key and silent factor.
“80 percent of the cases have to do with depression, which is associated with sadness, lack of motivation, lack of energy and losing pleasure in things they liked,” she noted.
When depression is intense, it begins to be accompanied by a feeling of overload, of not belonging and of hopelessness.
She explained that you have to detect early attitudes such as phrases about wanting to die or not wake up, say goodbye in passive ways, post topics related to death on social networks, among others.
Likewise, specialists agree that to help a person with suicidal intentions, it is essential to maintain empathy and genuinely understand the person’s reasons for considering suicide, such as pain, stress, agitation, hopelessness and self-hatred.
Psychological first aid
As psychological first aid, they recommend asking effectively how the person is and how they feel, listening carefully, showing interest without giving opinions and avoiding judgments, sermons, scolding and criticism, as well as seeking immediate professional help.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
AstraZeneca vaccine creator: ‘Many people may not need booster shots’
A leading scientist behind the AstraZeneca.
-
‘A message of resilience’: Americans reflect on 20th anniversary of Sept. 11
NEW YORK, Sept 11, 2021 (Reuters).
-
Mérida, a national benchmark in diabetes care
Mérida, Yucatan, (September 10, 2021).- Good.
-
The pink flamingo reproduces in Río Lagartos, leaving a beautiful colored trail
The National Commission for Protected Natural.
-
35 years ago today, the “High Ball IV” private yacht with 9 people vanished off the coast of Yucatan
PROGRESO, (September 10, 2021).- Friday, September.
-
Students will go back to school until December in Quintana Roo
In Cancun and the northern zone,.
-
Woman puts a bullet in her head in front of her partner in Kanasín
Second version about the woman found.
-
According to Zofemat, anti-sargassum barrier are unnecessary these months
Solidaridad, Quintana Roo, (September 10, 2021).-.
-
Authorities assure that they have not granted permits to a rock concert in Mérida
One month after the date on.
-
Covid-19 mortality rate doubles in twenties and thirties in Yucatan
Mérida, Yucatán, (September 10, 2021) .-.
Leave a Comment