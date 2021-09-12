Suicide prevention is possible if these attitudes are detected early

This Friday the 10th, the World Suicide Prevention Day was commemorated

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 11, 2021) .- September 10 is the World Suicide Prevention Day, a scourge that affects many Yucatecan families, since according to the Inegi, at the end of 2020 Yucatán rose as the third state with the highest standardized suicide rate, 10.2 per 100,000 inhabitants, only behind Chihuahua (14.0) and Aguascalientes (11.1).

Also, so far this year, Yucatán already has at least 210 suicides. That is, on average during 2021, a self-inflicted death has been registered every 32 hours.

Risk factor’s

Martha Georgina Ochoa Madrigal, professor at the Faculty of Medicine and head of the Psychiatry Service of the National Medical Center “November 20” of the Issste, revealed some risk factors.

Among the risk factors are:

Family dysfunction

Fractured family communication

Domestic, physical or sexual violence

Psychological abuse

Bullying

Absence of a life project

Hopelessness

Decreased meaning of life

Existential emptiness

Lack of a social support network

It should be noted that the pandemic has led to an increase in these risk factors due to confinement and economic problems that have left many people without jobs or with precarious salaries.

Treat depression

For her part, Carolina Santillán Torres Torija, academic supervisor of the program “Crisis, emergencies and attention to suicide” of the Faculty of Higher Studies of Iztacala indicated that depression is a key and silent factor.

“80 percent of the cases have to do with depression, which is associated with sadness, lack of motivation, lack of energy and losing pleasure in things they liked,” she noted.

When depression is intense, it begins to be accompanied by a feeling of overload, of not belonging and of hopelessness.

She explained that you have to detect early attitudes such as phrases about wanting to die or not wake up, say goodbye in passive ways, post topics related to death on social networks, among others.

Likewise, specialists agree that to help a person with suicidal intentions, it is essential to maintain empathy and genuinely understand the person’s reasons for considering suicide, such as pain, stress, agitation, hopelessness and self-hatred.

Psychological first aid

As psychological first aid, they recommend asking effectively how the person is and how they feel, listening carefully, showing interest without giving opinions and avoiding judgments, sermons, scolding and criticism, as well as seeking immediate professional help.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments