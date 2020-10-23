Mexico could experience a “second wave” as in Europe by the end of the year (ex-Health Secretary)

MEXICO CITY.- At the end of the year there would be a “re-outbreak” of Covid-19 like the one registered in Europe, warned José Ángel Córdova Villalobos, former Secretary of Health.

In an interview with “El Universal”, he pointed out that there is already a “reappearance” in the number of infections, but the most dangerous will be seen in November and December, “when we have that real outbreak, as it is happening in Europe.”

He considered that the Federal Government should order to confine the population again when cases and deaths from coronavirus increase.

He assured that the authorities must now do what they did not do at the beginning of the pandemic, such as conducting massive tests and promoting the use of face masks everywhere.

Covid statistics in Mexico

The Federal Government has a board with figures on Covid-19 in Mexico. The data, collected and ordered by Conacyt, is updated every 24 hours.

There is an item called “deaths”. There, until October 22nd, a total of 87,894 deaths from the SARS-Cov-2 virus had been counted and confirmed, but in reality, the figure is much higher.

Very far from that figure of 60 thousand deaths, considered “catastrophic” in the initial forecasts of Dr. Hugo López-Gatell, questions arise: was something wrong? What went wrong? Could something have been done differently to avoid so many infections and deaths?

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments