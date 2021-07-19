Covid death toll in Mexico rises to 236,240 and counting

MEXICO CITY, July 17 (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Saturday reported 12,631 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 225 more fatalities, bringing the total to 2,654,699 infections and 236,240 deaths.
The number of daily new infections has surged this past week to levels not seen since February.
Many experts have declared that his figure could be twice as high.
The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll could be 60% higher than the official count.
Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Richard Chang for Reuters
Source: Reuters
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
