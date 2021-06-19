‘Holchoch’ Gastronomic Fair in Campeche, Sunday, June 20

What is a Jolchoch (Holchoch)? Holchoch is a word in Maya that means jumble, mixture, conjunction, mixture, etc. .. of many things or some to compose a substance, food or meal.

Campeche, Camp., (June 19, 2021).- As part of an internal strategy among micro-businesses in the city of Campeche, on Sunday at 8 in the morning the Holchoch Gastronomic Fair will begin in the Parque 7 de Agosto. There will a wide array of gastronomic delicacies to celebrate Father’s Day, with all the sanitary measures recommended by the Secretary of Health of the State of Campeche.

Photo: (@proinnovadoresAC)

The announcement of the event was a month ago when the businessmen held a similar event for Mother’s Day and announced that they would do the same to celebrate Father´s Day.

They assured that there will be no cancellation of the event and if necessary, they would take more drastic health measures, remembering that for Mother’s Day everything they sold was to take home and they would do so for Sunday, in addition to the constant disinfection of hands, limited access to the food area and body temperature measurement to all attendees.

The objective of the Gastronomic Holchoch is to create an increase in the sales of the participants, generally dedicated to restaurant service, as well as food and beverages, since last year was financially terrible not only for them but for the entire business sector. “This situation was not exclusive to Campeche, but to the entire country, the businessmen assured.

During the presentation of the event, Fernando Pérez Gallegos, president of the Pro Innovadores de Campeche association, challenged the elected candidates of the three orders of government to create an economic development plan that helps microentrepreneurs.

Emphasizing the situation generated by the pandemic and that for June, July, and August in Campeche there was saturation of hospitals and this generated closures of establishments and limitation of activities, the businessman highlighted that 80 percent of micro-enterprises would be at risk of closure in case there is a new wave of daily cases on the rise.

“For this the emerging economic development plan, we need solvency but there is no economic flow, in addition to many lost their jobs, we have done everything possible to continue in operations, we pay our taxes and we have even given certainty to our collaborators, but there is no the conditions to withstand a second contingency ”, he concluded.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments