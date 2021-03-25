Return to face-to-face classes in Campeche will be gradual and staggered: López-Gatell

The Undersecretary of Health visited the state of Campeche and declared that there are still no dates defined for the reopening of schools in this state, but he suggested not to open after Easter.
Campeche, Campeche, (March 25, 2021).- The Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, announced that during his visit to the state of Campeche and in a meeting with educational and health authorities, it was concluded that it is necessary to open schools but gradually, tiered and based on evidence of control.
During the evening conference about the behavior of Covid-19 in Mexico, the official highlighted the work that the state has done in relation to planning and reflection on the risks and benefits that the return to face-to-face classes brings.
He explained that in a meeting with the National Council of Educational Authorities, a general decision was reached to continue working in the state of Campeche on a plan presented by the same state authorities.
“Towns have been identified whose schools could open in a first phase and these conditions arise from a document developed by the Ministry of Public Education and in which the Ministry of Health contributed.”
“That document is still valid with some adjustments, and it is based on that document that Campeche is working on.”
He also pointed out that there was talk about the establishment of community learning centers for possible delays that may arise through virtual classes.
Regarding defined opening dates, López-Gatell indicated that it was suggested not to open after Easter, as this could imply the possibility of crowding, and that can reactivate the epidemic.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
