Huge Boa Constrictor caught in Kinchil, Yucatán

Kinchil, Yucatan; (June 19, 2021 (ACOM) .- What a scare for Mrs. Maribel from Kinchil, when she encountered a snake more than two meters long ready to eat one of her rabbits, inside her property located on Calle 25, between 24 and 26 in the La Glorieta neighborhood.
Apparently, the oxcán (Boa constrictor) came out of its burrow probably because of the rains and approached the rabbits that were sleeping in the yard.
Fortunately, the daughter of the owner of the house came out on time and saw the enormous reptile ready to attack one of the rabbits.
In shock, the lady reported the situation to the local authorities, and unit number 843 of the SSP firefighters arrived on site.
They managed to capture the animal and took it to the mountainous area near the Celestún Biosphere to relocate it.
