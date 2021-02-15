Mexican Army starts Tulum International Airport construction with $ 237 million pesos

AMLO’s government plans to finish the air terminal in the Riviera Maya by 2023.

The Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) prepares pre-investment studies for the construction of the new Tulum International Airport, a mixed civil-military air facility.

According to the Investment Portfolio of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), Sedena will have 237 million 599 thousand pesos to carry out technical, legal, economic, and environmental feasibility studies.

Said budget is scheduled to be exercised this year. Among the required studies are:

Cost-benefit analysis

Economic feasibility and financial evaluation

Orographic study and survey of obstacles

Master plan

Topographic study

Architectural planning at the development level of the building;

Development of engineering for the control tower and passenger terminal

Integrated management of solid waste

Social impact

Archaeological salvage

Legal feasibility

Since October 2020, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced the construction of this airport, on a 1,500-hectare site in Tulum, acquired from the administration of Felipe Calderón Hinojosa for the same purpose.

According to the projection of the federal government , the work will be inaugurated in 2023 , so it is expected that from this year the works will start.

This airport will be built and operated by the Army , along with sections six and seven of the Mayan Train , which go from Tulum to Palenque, Chiapas, and will also be built and operated by the Secretariat of National Defense, as will the Felipe Ángeles airport. , in the metropolitan area of ​​Mexico City.

According to the government, the work will not reduce the influx of the Cancun International Airport, since there are a large number of tourists in the Riviera Maya, and with the arrival of the train, a possibility of tourist diversification opens up to the south of Quintana Roo and the rest of the southeast of Mexico.

The municipality of Tulum had already planned the construction of an airport, ever since the Felipe Calderón Hinojosa six-year term.

