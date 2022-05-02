Mérida and Antigua present twinning plan

With the vision of continuing to share successful experiences and strengthen relationships for the benefit of families in Merida, Mayor Renán Barrera Concha signed a letter of intent for twinning with Antigua, Guatemala.

(TYT).- In the Guatemalan city, there is a diversity of similarities in comprehensive development policies in the economic, tourist, academic, and cultural spheres, it is reported in a statement.

Barrera Concha and the councilor and representative of the Municipality of La Antigua, Byron González, signed the document that reflects the interest in union and solidarity between both cities.

The signing had as witnesses of honor the Minister of Economy of Guatemala, Janio Rosales, and the Ambassador of the Republic of China-Taiwan in Guatemala, Li-Cheng Cheng.

“Our origins, our way of life, customs and language that do not recognize borders bring us closer, but rather the desires and hopes to consolidate a bridge of understanding and dialogue that unites us even more”, remarked the Merida mayor.

The official referred to the opening of the first Mérida-Guatemala flight and said that it allows continuing exploration of new projection scenarios for Mérida.

Both cities have a long history of world recognition, with Antigua being considered a World Heritage Site, while Mérida has, in addition to its cultural wealth, the title of Creative City awarded by UNESCO for its gastronomic tradition.

Mérida and Antigua also share antiquity in the foundation. Antigua was founded in 1543 and the Yucatecan capital a year earlier.

At the event, which took place in the Main Hall of the Municipal Palace of Antigua, Barrera Concha stated that “both municipalities are united by values ​​that recognize us as innovative administrations, from nearby governments, with quality services for our citizens, committed to with security, harmony, well-being, and improvement in their quality of life”.

Barrera Concha was accompanied by members of a varied Merida delegation.

The delegation was conformed by the rector of the Anáhuac Mayab University, Miguel Pérez Gómez, and the president of the National Chamber of the Transformation Industry (Canacintra) Yucatán Delegation, Jorge Abel Charruf Cáceres, stated that advancing in this twinning intention is part of the Follow-up of the first meeting held with the La Antigua delegation, within the framework of the International Tourist Tianguis held in Mexico last year.

The union between the two cities will make it possible to formalize relations on issues such as tourism, economic development, culture, and archaeological sites, which could increase promotional work on the quality of urban infrastructure and security conditions, he added.

Also accompanied by the director of Economic Development and Tourism of Mérida, José Luis Martínez Semerena, Barrera Concha, assured that this strategic alliance will allow them to strengthen the relations they have in education and the economy, making specific efforts to maintain this synergy by creating more solid foundations. and communication channels that take care of the citizens who move from one place to another.

For the signing ceremony of the twinning letters, the following officials were present on behalf of the Municipality of Antigua: Eduardo Salazar, Secretary; Walter Fisher, Secretary of Economy and Tourism and Jorge Guzmán, Head of Public Relations.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments