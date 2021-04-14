The pen, the ink, and the art

For 10 years, in Leonardo da Vinci’s birthplace, World Art Day has been celebrated.

What every potential artist needs are three main things: creativity, imagination, and the correct tool which boosts their abilities.

Thanks to BIC Cristal’s accessibility and quality, each artist in the world can have the best ball pen to paint and draw.

Mexico City – April 14, 2021 – On April 15th we celebrate World Art Day to recognize the relevance of art in the world, as a channel on which all humans can express themselves and be appreciated by others no matter language, culture, and traditions, art unifies humanity.

In 2011 the AIAP, in Guadalajara, Mexico, decided that on the day of Leonardo da Vinci’s birth, the world would celebrate Art Day, honoring the importance of this historical character.

It is in this context that the ink shows its value beyond the stroke it leaves on the paper; the creativity of the artist becomes an essential element that transcends and transmits a message perpetuated anywhere, whether on a sheet, cardboard, wood, wall, fabric, or canvas.

BIC, a leading company in stationery, since 1950 improved the ball pen with BIC Cristal, since then the company has focused to innovate and produce a writing tool of high quality, safe, affordable, and trusted by everyone. Such has been the success of BIC, from its beginnings, that thousands of artists have started their first sketches with a BIC Cristal, and today we can find all over the world master operas made with this product.

No one is born as an artist, the artist is made with each stroke, scratch, drawn napkin, with each drawing attempt. What every potential artist needs are three main things: creativity, imagination, and the correct tool which boosts their abilities, and helps them to keep trying and become the artist that they want to be. With this in mind, BIC has the vision to create a sense of ease and delight in the millions of moments that make up the artist experience, to encourage all the people who want to create something beautiful to enjoy their artistic process.

On the other hand, each person has their favorite tool to draw or paint, for example, some people love to use a pen to draw, some others prefer markers or colored pencils. Also, even if an artist prefers a specific tool, they need special features such as the type of ink and thickness of the tip to express the details that their opera demands. BIC, considering this has produced a broad portfolio of writing tools and recently has launched the new brand Intensity, with bright colors for the coming generation of artists that need colors that express their context, or BIC Cristal UP, with a variety of inks that the only concern of the artist will be, what to draw. Also, with the line of products BIC Evolution, offers children of any age the right colored pencil to strengthen and develop their creative skills, with types of tips and pencil shapes to suit every stage of little artists’ development.

BIC relation with art does not finish with the ball pen and the artist, BIC also has its own BIC Art Collection, which has artworks made by BIC products, and recently the company has launched BIC Art Master Africa, a Ball Pen art contest that encourages the talents across Africa and the Middle East to showcase their creativity and compete with fellow artists.

This is how BIC has become more than just a tool to write, rather, it has become an ally of future and current artists during its development and a guide for creatives to find new ways to express themselves.

Just as Leonardo da Vinci was a multifaceted and multidisciplinary character who performed outstandingly in different artistic and scientific fields, so are BIC pens; through their design, technology, durability, and accessibility they have become an essential tool for art in its different expressions and manage to communicate and bring people, and cultures, together.

If you want to know more about the BIC Art Collection, please click here.

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, and more. In 2020, BIC Net Sales were 1,627.9 million euros. The Company is listed on “Euronext Paris,” is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit about.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments