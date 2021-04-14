Expedia travelers select Mexico’s 20 friendliest cities

Merida comes in at number 14 on the list .

Mexico City, April 6, 2021 — Mexico is one of the most tourist-active countries in the world. Quality and warmth are also qualities recognized by travelers and by people working in the industry. As the summer approaches, to help travelers while planning their next vacation, Expedia narrowed down the possibilities by ranking the friendliest towns and cities for 2021.

Travelers usually look for support during their holidays with questions such as what the best typical food restaurant is, the best margarita in town, the cheapest price for equipment rental, the best view of the city, and other similar questions. If this support is timely and efficient, and is given with a smile on one’s face, the experience is even better. These might be some of the random acts of friendliness that earned these towns the highest mentions of “friendly, friendliest, amiable,” and other word associations and related linguistic connections based on Expedia.com traveler reviews from January 2019 to December 2020.

20 of the Top Friendliest Cities in Mexico (plus, what to do) according to Expedia users include:

Oaxaca, Oaxaca. You must visit the convent of Santo Domingo, as well as the Museum of Culture. Don’t miss out on a chance to see the Tule tree and the archaeological area of Mitla. https://www.expedia.mx/Oaxaca.dx2631

2. Bucerias, Nayarit. You don’t have to go far to check out interesting attractions less than 30 minute drive from the city, such as the El Cora Crocodile Sanctuary. Take a dip in the clear blue water, enjoy a wildlife watching adventure, tour the craft stalls and play a round of golf.

https://www.expedia.mx/Bucerias.dx6051566

Tulum, Quintana Roo. Famous mainly for the archaeological area located in front of the Caribbean Sea. The ancient city of Tulum is among the best-preserved Mayan structures.

https://www.expedia.mx/Tulum.dx182189

Cozumel, Quintana Roo. Enjoy the lifestyle of a Caribbean island, explore the underwater world, or visit the Mayan archaeological sites, as well as ancient Mexican villages on the island of Cozumel.

https://www.expedia.mx/Cozumel.dx180033

5. Ixtapa, Guerrero. The appeal of Ixtapa is best appreciated by families looking for a hassle-free and all-inclusive beach getaway, or by those who value the modern comforts of chain hotels.

https://www.expedia.mx/Ixtapa.dx4176

Holbox Island, Quintana Roo. Rest in a hammock while watching the ocean waves on the coast, watch more than 150 species of birds and practice exciting water sports.

https://www.expedia.mx/Holbox.dx6046459

San Jose del Cabo, Baja California Sur. Take a stroll through its cobblestone streets and visit art galleries and museums to get an idea of traditional Mexico. Visit the ancient Jesuit mission, a historic Spanish-style church. The estuary is ideal for bird watching.

https://www.expedia.mx/Los-Cabos.dx180032

San Cristobal de las Casas, Chiapas. Start your tour in the downtown area, also called the historical zone (centro historico). The beautiful Plaza 31 de Marzo is a good starting point. Near the square you can see some of the most impressive colonial buildings in the city. Among them is the bright yellow structure of the Cathedral of San Cristobal and Los Portales.

https://www.expedia.mx/San-Cristobal-De-Las-Casas.dx182182

Tlaquepaque, Jalisco. Today, Tlaquepaque continues as a manufacturing center of handicrafts of all kinds: pottery, mud (barro), yarn, brass, wood, paper mâché, leather, and glass. Its high quality has created a reputation of being one of the world’s top crafts galleries.

https://www.expedia.mx/Tlaquepaque.dx6302920

Zihuatanejo, Guerrero. Zihuatanejo Bay, Mexico offers a storm shelter, making it a place favored by yateros of all kinds. The bay has 5 beaches: Playa Principal, also known as La Playa Municipal or La Playa del Puerto, Playa La Madera, Playa La Ropa, Playa Las Gatas, and Playa Contramar.

https://www.expedia.mx/Zihuatanejo.dx6177

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. Home to the elegant Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe, snorkel or scuba dive and swim with dolphins.

https://www.expedia.mx/Puerto-Vallarta.dx180016

Loreto, Baja California Sur. In addition to its historical richness, Loreto offers stunning natural landscapes and islands with a diversity of flora and fauna. The underwater life in Loreto is rich in contrasting experiences, from blue whale watching, to diving in the Marine National Park.

https://www.expedia.mx/Loreto.dx2152

San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato. Its main attraction is the small historic center, which has beautiful buildings several centuries old. Stroll through the ancient streets, get to know the magnificent ancient churches, visit the craft shops and enjoy the art of the region.

https://www.expedia.mx/San-Miguel-De-Allende.dx9796

Merida, Yucatan. “The White City” is distinguished by being a city full of peace, quiet and its friendly and hospitable people. It is the ideal place for those who want to spend a holiday in a relaxed atmosphere and with a warm climate.

https://www.expedia.mx/Merida-Y-Alrededores.dx6023536

15. Guadalajara, Jalisco. Many of the city’s historic squares and cathedrals have been preserved. A small metro network connects the main sites. Visit the 17th century Metropolitan Cathedral (Cathedral of the Assumption of Mary Most Holy), which is adorned with neo-Gothic towers.

https://www.expedia.mx/Guadalajara.dx1295

16. Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo. The famous tourist destination that attracts tourists from all over Europe and the world. The number of people may have grown; however, the atmosphere remains relaxing.

https://www.expedia.mx/Playa-Del-Carmen.dx601751

17. Huatulco, Oaxaca. It comprises dozens of picturesque beaches of different types and sizes, along the Pacific coast. The region is ideal for vacationing, whether you want to dive between coral reefs and colorful fish or enjoy the local delights offered by the charming beachfront villages.

https://www.expedia.mx/Santa-Maria-Huatulco-Y-Alrededores.dx6051926

18. Nuevo Vallarta, Nayarit. This is the ideal destination for those who prefer to enjoy the beautiful beaches that line the Pacific Ocean, with its warm currents and want to escape big crowds of tourists.

https://www.expedia.mx/Nuevo-Vallarta-Hoteles.d500691.Guia-Viajes-Hoteles

19. Guanajuato, Guanajuato. Explore the narrow alleys of Guanajuato, which wind through the city’s hills. Some of these alleys are less than 2 meters (6.5 feet) wide, and most of them do not allow cars to pass through.

https://www.expedia.mx/Guanajuato.dx7400

20. Cancun, Quintana Roo. You will find a number of archaeological sites in this area, including the ruins of El Rey, in the heart of Cancun’s hotel area. Visit Cancun’s Maya Museum to learn something about the area’s rich cultural history, and to find out why it was said that the Maya had predicted the end of the world by 2012.

https://www.expedia.mx/Cancun.dx179995

Tips for travelers:

· Check restrictions including testing requirements, stay-at-home orders, and quarantine requirements for both local and national destinations before you go.

· Review safety measures on Expedia.com by using the “Enhanced Cleaning” filter to narrow search results including improved cleaning, contactless check-in, social distancing and more.

· Choose flexibility by filtering for “free cancellation” or “reserve now, pay later” and making sure to choose a refundable room type.

*Friendliest Cities list based on cities and towns with the highest percentage of positive traveler reviews mentioning words like “friendly, friendliest, amiable” from January 2019 – December 2020.

Note:

The well-being of travelers is our priority. Expedia understands how the global impact of the pandemic continues to affect travelers everywhere, as well as the importance of sticking to government restrictions and practicing social distancing.

Due to the Covid 19, it is important to take care of yourself and see the latest in travel guides and restrictions. Find what to expect, such as finding flexible travel and other information to make informed travel decisions at https://www.expedia.mx/lp/b/coronavirus-viajes.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments