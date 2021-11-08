Cozumel hoteliers welcome events such as the “Street Market”

The ‘Street Market’ event, held within the framework of the Day of the Dead in Cozumel, left good expectations among hoteliers due to the economic spill left on said holiday

Cozumel, Quinatan Roo, (November 08, 2021).- The first event held by the Downtown Cozumel Lodging Association had a good response from tourists, artisans, gastronomers, and exhibitors, offered samples of their articles and products for five days, before this it is intended to organize a second event related to the December festivities.

From Sunday, October 31st to Thursday, November 4th, the Street Market was held, alluding to the celebration of the Day of the Dead. Franco González, leader of the hotel organization, said that “We carried out the festival, where we had the opportunity to host 20 women entrepreneurs from the island, who exhibited their products with a good response from tourists and locals, in which there were gastronomic samples, folkloric dances, a variety of products and the beauties of the streets of Cozumel, where everything related to the Faithful Deceased was placed ”.

The representative of the small hotels mentioned that the feedback from both exhibitors and visitors was positive, which is why he described this first event that small businessmen carried out as a success since it was possible to attract local people and, above all, to tourists who arrived by sea to Cozumel, “The result of the event was good for the 30 lodging centers located in the first square of the city, with more than 400 rooms,” he said.

“This type of tourism has come to Cozumel, they see it as a relaxed and safe option, the hotels in Downtown Cozumel have had a good season this year, so we want to do more activations also in the different streets of the neighborhoods, to reactivate local commerce as well as the different businesses and enterprises that the people of the island have and for that dynamic events, fairs, activities in which exhibitors take to sell or offer their artisan work and regional food among other products will be held “.

Franco González pointed out that they intend to carry out more events in Cozumel such as the one that just concluded each month, so they hope in the coming weeks to land the organization of the next one that will be allusive to the December holidays, seeking to attract more regional, national and foreign tourism.

