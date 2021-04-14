‘Neither culture nor tradition’: citizens call for a march to demand motorized “Calesas” in Mérida

Mérida, Yucatán, (April 14, 2021).- “Calesas are neither culture nor tradition,” says Elsa Arceo, an independent animal rescuer, who, together with Anahí Tecalco, are organizing a march this Saturday to protest against the mistreatment of horses; and propose an approach with the charioteers, so that with the support of the Mérida city council, these vehicles are electric.
The activist assured that, in various tours of the area, they have realized that a dignified treatment is not provided to the equines used in this tourist activity. She said she understood that it is a means of subsistence, but clarified that a conversion of the Calesas is necessary as has happened in other Yucatecan municipalities.
“They would not have to use the horses, especially because of the extremely hot weather of which they are victims, either because of the rain, cold, humidity and now the extreme heat that is hitting the entity lately,” she said.
Elsa Arceo recalled that in recent months several cases have been made known, which have even become viral on social networks and the media, for which she urged to replace horses with another mechanism that allows carriages to move.
“We are against animal mistreatment, and it’s not only the Calesas, right now we are focused on that; but we condemn animal abuse in general, especially now in April, which is recognized worldwide as the month against these practices, ” she said.
Abuse must be eradicated, she asserted, since Yucatán occupies “one of the shameful first places”; not only in the country but at the Latin American level, so adjustments to the laws are also needed so that they contemplate and condemn animal abuse.
Regarding the horses, Elsa Arceo expressed her intention to meet with the leader of the “Caleseros” and expose the possibility of resorting to the commune to request a type of trust and with this, access a loan and motorize their vehicles.
The animal activist pointed out that she has approached some of these “Caleseros”, who at all times have defended their work, “which is understandable in the context of the situation we are experiencing and the lack of support, but in the meantime, the horses continue to suffer. ”
“That is why we want to invite the “Caleseros” to make a front, we are ready to support them and bring this situation to a successful conclusion and put a stop on animal suffering,” Elsa Arceo concluded.
Source: La Jornada Maya
Leave a Comment