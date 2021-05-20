Viva Aerobus low-cost carrier launches two new air routes for Cozumel

Cozumel, QRoo, (May 20, 2021).- As part of the responsible reactivation of the tourism sector, Viva Aerobus launched its new regular route Cozumel – Mexico City and its summer season route Cozumel – Monterrey, both currently on special price.

Darío Flota Ocampo, General Director of the Tourism Promotion Council of Quintana Roo, stated that:

“The arrival of Viva Aerobus from Mexico City and during the summer from Monterrey is great news for Cozumel. We hope that it contributes to the process of economic recovery and that the success of these routes will help tourism activity on the Island ”.

Cozumel – Monterrey, a route operated directly by Viva Aerobus, will begin operations on July 2 with 2 flights a week (Monday and Friday) and will be available until August 13.

According to a statement from the airline, the tickets, already are on sale, starting from $ 509 pesos one way, plus Airport Use Fee (TUA).

For its part, Cozumel – Mexico City will begin on July 5 with a daily flight at prices that start from $169 pesos for a single trip (plus TUA).

The flights will be operated with Airbus A320 aircraft and during the process, the protocols of the Viva Contigo program will be applied, which include additional disinfection processes in aircraft, luggage and common areas, safe distance guidelines, use of face masks, availability of sanitizing gel, among others.

“We warmly welcome Viva Aerobus, who will operate in Cozumel. Its arrival opens the doors for more people to visit us thanks to its competitive prices and so everyone can enjoy our iconic beaches,” said Pedro Hermosillo López, Director of Tourism and Economic Development of Cozumel.

The objective of these flights is to position and promote Cozumel as a safe and attractive destination for the summer holiday season, taking care of the health and economy of passengers.

“Our visitors can be sure that we have worked on the professionalization of our services to receive guests with all the biosecurity measures necessary so that they can enjoy their holidays with full confidence”. Juan Pablo Müdespacher Blasco, President of the Cozumel Hotel Association stated.

Viva Aerobus has the most diverse offer of flights to / from Cancun, operating 31 routes (23 national and 8 international).

Viva Aerobus is now operating flights from Chetumal to Mexico City, and from Cozumel to Mexico City and Monterrey.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







