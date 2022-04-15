15-year-old Paola Yazmín Molina Contreras is reported missing in Mérida Yucatán

On Friday, April 22nd, the Amber Alert was activated to locate Paola Yazmín Molina Contreras, 15 years old, whose whereabouts have not been known since April 17th, when she was seen leaving her house in the San Vicente neighborhood of Merida.

(TYT).- Relatives of the teenager ask for the collaboration of citizens to locate her as she could be the victim of a crime.

The minor has long wavy chestnut color hair, tinted with red and/or pink streaks; she has brown eyes, is 1.70 meters tall, and weighs about 60 kilograms.

There is no information about the clothing she was wearing at the time of her disappearance, but she usually wears a pink wig and a patch on her nose.

The Amber Yucatan State Alert Coordination requests your collaboration and if you have any report that may lead to her whereabouts, you can contact the numbers 800 00 26 237, as well as direct 9999-30-32-88 and 9999 -30-32-50 extension 41164.

Module for missing children and adults in Progreso

To avoid missing children due to the number of people who arrive on the beaches of Progreso during the holidays, a permanent module was installed for the care of missing minors and citizens.

During the Easter vacation period, 15 minors have gone missing in Progreso, who fortunately were returned to their mothers and fathers.

The module is located in the offices of the Tourist Police in the Chicxulub Crater Museum, which is providing attention 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

