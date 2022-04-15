15-year-old Paola Yazmín Molina Contreras is reported missing in Mérida Yucatán

On Friday, April 22nd, the Amber Alert was activated to locate Paola Yazmín Molina Contreras, 15 years old, whose whereabouts have not been known since April 17th, when she was seen leaving her house in the San Vicente neighborhood of Merida.
(TYT).- Relatives of the teenager ask for the collaboration of citizens to locate her as she could be the victim of a crime.
The minor has long wavy chestnut color hair, tinted with red and/or pink streaks; she has brown eyes, is 1.70 meters tall, and weighs about 60 kilograms.
There is no information about the clothing she was wearing at the time of her disappearance, but she usually wears a pink wig and a patch on her nose.
The Amber Yucatan State Alert Coordination requests your collaboration and if you have any report that may lead to her whereabouts, you can contact the numbers 800 00 26 237, as well as direct 9999-30-32-88 and 9999 -30-32-50 extension 41164.
Module for missing children and adults in Progreso
To avoid missing children due to the number of people who arrive on the beaches of Progreso during the holidays, a permanent module was installed for the care of missing minors and citizens.
During the Easter vacation period, 15 minors have gone missing in Progreso, who fortunately were returned to their mothers and fathers.
The module is located in the offices of the Tourist Police in the Chicxulub Crater Museum, which is providing attention 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
With a massive influx of visitors, the Easter holidays conclude in Progreso, Yucatan
The last Sunday of the Easter.
-
The meetings and conventions tourism leaves an economic spill of 150 million pesos in Cancun
The Convention Center projects an economic.
-
Renán Barrera participates in a meeting with municipal presidents from other capital cities
Mérida is one of the 32.
-
In New Jersey, Cannabis seems to be more popular than any politician on the ballot
U.S. Cannabis Council President & CEO.
-
New protests against bullfighting in Mérida
“Torture is not art or culture,.
-
More than 200 thousand international tourists enjoyed the Easter holidays in Quintana Roo
During the Walking Together program, Governor.
-
Argentine tourist claims to be the victim of a robbery at the Sandos Cancun hotel
A tourist from Argentina revealed that.
-
Outrage across Mexico for the death of Debanhi Escobar
Several protests were held in different.
-
Authorities seize 100 kilograms of marijuana in a house in Playa del Carmen
In what can be considered one.
-
Free sterilization services for pets begin in Mérida
The federal deputy, Cecilia Patron Laviada,.
Leave a Comment